AZGFD investigating after elk poached near Flagstaff

The Arizona Game and Fish Department said it is investigating the poaching of a bull elk that occurred on Dec. 3 after the elk was found north of Route 66 on the east side of Flagstaff near Picture Canyon.

[RELATED: Arizona wildlife officials seek help in elk poaching case]

The bull elk was shot and left dead in Game Management Unit 11M, where no elk season was happening at the time. Investigators believe the elk was shot from a vehicle on Rain Valley Road, according to AZGFD.

AZGFD said a reward of up to $1,500 is being offered in this case for information leading to the arrest of the violator or violators.

[READ MORE: Reward offered for information on elk poaching]

AZGFD said anyone with information about the case can call 800-352-0700 or visit www.azgfd.gov/ogt. Callers should provide case number 17-004775 and can remain anonymous upon request, and all identities will be kept confidential.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.