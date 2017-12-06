Car catches fire on U.S. 60 in Mesa

Crews put out the fire with no injuries. (Source: ADOT)

A car went up in flames on the U.S. 60 in Mesa. (Source: ADOT)

A car went up in flames on the U.S. 60 in Mesa on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened on the eastbound side at Superstition Springs Road just after 3:30 p.m.

The car was on the shoulder when the fire started. Investigators said a passenger in the car slightly injured their knee while getting out but no one was taken to the hospital.

It's unclear what caused the fire.

UPDATE: The right lanes is now blocked on US 60 EB at Superstition. #phxtraffic https://t.co/qF1gnzldez — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) December 6, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.