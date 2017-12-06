3 years later, still no suspect in Scottsdale woman's murder

Feldman continues to share his daughter's story, hopeful someone will have the key piece of information that breaks the case. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Nearly three years after 31-year-old Allison Feldman was found murdered in her Scottsdale home, her case remains unsolved.

There's no suspect in custody and her father, Harley Feldman, is still left with lots of questions.

"Why? Why did he do this? Why did he think he could? We can’t figure out why? And maybe we’ll never know," said Feldman.

However, he doesn't plan to give up hope to catch his daughter's killer.

Feldman is visiting Arizona from his Minnesota home for few days to meet with Scottsdale detectives for an in-person update on his daughter's case. He tries to make the trip once a month. While in Arizona, he stays in her home near Granite Reef Road and Monterey Way. Even though it's difficult, doing so helps him feel "closer to her."

"It’s important to us to do this," explained Feldman. "I think I have two jobs. One is to keep her legacy alive and two is to help catch this guy and I’ll do whatever it takes."

He added, "We have to keep at it until that happens."

"Turn yourself in," he declared to his daughter's killer.

Scottsdale Police officer Kevin Watts said the case is "very much an active investigation."

Meanwhile, Feldman continues to share his daughter's story, hopeful someone will have the key piece of information that breaks the case.

"Somebody may think of something. It’s been a while and so they didn’t realize the piece of data that they thought wasn't important at the time but may be now, they may think of something that’s important to the case," he said.

"Detectives are continually evaluating evidence and information already gathered, as well as following up on new leads as they are received," added Watts.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Scottsdale Police Department at 480-312-5000 or call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)

