GIFT IDEAS: Ho ho ho for those on the go go go!

Don’t you love this time of year? Making lists. Checking them twice.Trying to find that perfect combination of “fun” and “useful” in gifts for all your favorite people, be them naughty or -- hopefully -- nice.

Over the years, I’ve been fortunate to receive interesting and useful travel-related items from clients, family, and friends, many of which have come in VERY handy! From making your favorite traveler comfortable on a flight to keeping their valuables safe, here are some of my favorite items you may want to add to your shopping list.

Because some of my items have been well-used (make that very well used!) and may no longer be available, I’ve broken the list into two parts -- items I recommend and their suggested current counterparts. Happy shopping!

[MORE: Travel blog]

Rosanne recommends: Shoulder bag -- I call mine my “Mike Watkiss bag,” after the long-time 3TV reporter, since, like his famous "in the field vest," it has so many pockets for carrying necessary items. I may not be an award-winning investigative reporter like he is, but I’m an intrepid traveler who likes to know where her gadgets are at all times.

Suggests: Vault Pro Gateway Bag, available through Magellan’s Travel Suppliers

Rosanne recommends: Anti-theft hip pack -- Hey, isn’t this a fancy way of saying fanny pack? Pretty much, but I can’t say enough great things about mine. Made of slash-resistant nylon and with the wire used to tie down airplanes on the decks of aircraft carriers threaded through the waistband, my “stash safe” by PacSafe has seen me through many a tour and vacation. Talk about “don’t leave home without it.” I won’t.

Suggests: PacSafe Metrosafe LS120 anti-theft hip pack, available through PacSafe

Rosanne recommends: Luggage scale -- With overweight bag fees still in the stratosphere for the airlines, I can’t recommend this highly enough. It’s saved me a pretty penny, both coming and going, on both business and vacation travel.

Suggests: Digital Luggage Scale, available through Magellan’s Travel Suppliers

Rosanne recommends: Packing cubes -- Available in all shapes, sizes and colors, you can’t go wrong with these! Want to pack an entire day’s outfit for your little one? There’s a size for that. Want to fill it with cords and cables -- like I have for my recording equipment -- there’s a size for that, too. Your traveler will LOVE these!

Suggests: Eagle Creek Packing Cubes, available through Amazon

Rosanne recommends: Inflatable neck pillow -- I love mine! Another Eagle Creek favorite, mine has a soft cover and a terrific inflate/deflate valve, allowing you to make it as squishy or firm as you’d like. And this thing deflates in seconds, allowing you to put it away just before landing.

Suggests: Eagle Creek Exhale Neck Travel Pillow

And now, drumroll, please. My No. 1 suggestion for a holiday present? How about giving your favorite people the gift of YOU? The gift of your time, the gift of making shared memories - let’s call it the gift of travel!

I’ve got plenty of great suggestions for fun and memorable vacations for 2018. Just give me a call at 602-603-9300 or drop me a line at Rosanne@preferredtravelservices.com.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.