GIFT IDEAS: Ho ho ho for those on the go go go!

Woman who claimed to have '50 surgeries to look like Angelina Jolie' admits she faked it
Sahar Tabar admitted that she faked the whole thing to “amuse herself,” the New York Post reported.More >
Phony sign language interpreter signs gibberish, history of fraud
Derlyn Roberts showed up at Tampa Police on that night, but as Chief Dugan spoke about the capture of a serial killer suspect, those in the deaf community could tell the interpreter wasn't making any sense.More >
Lindsey Vonn: I won't be representing US President at Winter Olympics
Lindsey Vonn: I won't be representing US President at Winter Olympics
A number of US athletes have spoken out against Donald Trump during his presidency -- and skier Lindsey Vonn has become the latest to have her say.More >
Brutally-honest Christmas card goes viral
No more perfectly-posed Christmas cards for this family. A brutally-honest mom describes her family in this year's holiday card.More >
Camera theft in Phoenix takes unusual turn
A security camera was stolen from an apartment building near 7th Avenue and Camelback on Monday, and returned just a couple of days later by the thief himself.More >
Phoenix restaurant burglarized, owner threatened
An owner of a restaurant in Phoenix is having to deal with damage from a burglary and threats.More >
Man shot in Phoenix road rage incident
A man was shot in Phoenix in what police say was a traffic altercation early Thursday morning.More >
Spectacular Phoenix-area neighborhood holiday light displays
It’s the most wonderful time of the year and that means neighborhood holiday light displays. Here are some of the best and brightest light displays around the Phoenix area and other places.More >
DPS: 1 person dead after 2-vehicle crash on Loop 202 in Gilbert
One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on the Loop 202 in Gilbert, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.More >
DUI suspect arrested again; family of deceased victim frustrated
A Valley mom is frustrated that the man suspected of killing her son while driving was arrested again for DUI in Scottsdale, according to police.More >
ADC: Inmate walked away from work crew in Safford
Authorities are searching for an inmate who walked away from an off-site work crew on Wednesday in Safford, according to the Arizona Department of Corrections.More >
GIFT IDEAS: Ho ho ho for those on the go go go!
From making your favorite traveler comfortable on a flight to keeping their valuables safe, here are some of my favorite items you may want to add to your shopping list.More >
Thanksgiving Day travel expected to be busy in Phoenix
AAA projects nearly 51 million Americans will travel nationwide on Thanksgiving Day, the highest amount of travelers since 2005.More >
How to ease your way through the airport during busy holiday travel season
Tighter security. It’s everywhere these days, but nowhere is this more apparent than at the airport, particularly during the week of Thanksgiving, the busiest travel time of the year.More >
5 must-do activities in Mexico's fabulous Riviera Maya
Turquoise Caribbean water and sugar-white sand coupled with warm breezes and gorgeous resorts - and all just a four-hour-and-15-minute nonstop flight from Sky Harbor!More >
How to choose your cruise
There’s something so relaxing about a cruise! Once the domain of the wealthy, marked by strictly observed classes of service, a cruise vacation now offers something for just about everyone.More >
Cabin fever: How to find the right room on a cruise ship
Before you set sail on your next much-deserved vacation, let's go over a few terms you’ll see on any cruise line website or brochure, so you can choose the type of accommodation that will be right for you.More >
