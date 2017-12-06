Mesa firefighters finish Christmas decorating after ladder accident

A group of Mesa Fire and Medical Department firefighters went beyond their original call to help a man who was hurt in an accident while putting up Christmas lights.

They were called out to help a father who had fallen from a ladder while putting up Christmas lights last Saturday. When the crew realized that he was too hurt to continue putting up the lights, they stayed at the house to finish the job.

Firefighters want to remind people to stay safe while on ladders, so that means don't lean too far or overreach while on the ladder. It's also a good idea to have a person hold the ladder while the other person is on it.

E220 responded to a call where a father fell from a ladder while putting up Xmas lights. Realizing that he would be unable to continue, the crew stayed on scene to finish the job. Be safe this holiday season Do not lean too far or overreach, reposition the ladder instead. #safety pic.twitter.com/CnLOp3xuiy — Mesa (Arizona) Fire & Medical Dept (@MesaFireDept) December 6, 2017

