Mesa firefighters finish Christmas decorating after ladder accident

Posted: Updated:
Firefighters finished decorating a house after a father fell from a ladder. (Source: Mesa Fire & Medical Dept.) Firefighters finished decorating a house after a father fell from a ladder. (Source: Mesa Fire & Medical Dept.)
Firefighters showed proper ladder safety while putting up the lights. (Source: Mesa Fire & Medical Dept.) Firefighters showed proper ladder safety while putting up the lights. (Source: Mesa Fire & Medical Dept.)
Crews finished decorating when the father was too hurt to complete the project. (Source: Mesa Fire & Medical Dept.) Crews finished decorating when the father was too hurt to complete the project. (Source: Mesa Fire & Medical Dept.)
The incident happened in Mesa. (Source: Mesa Fire & Medical Dept.) The incident happened in Mesa. (Source: Mesa Fire & Medical Dept.)
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

A group of Mesa Fire and Medical Department firefighters went beyond their original call to help a man who was hurt in an accident while putting up Christmas lights.

They were called out to help a father who had fallen from a ladder while putting up Christmas lights last Saturday. When the crew realized that he was too hurt to continue putting up the lights, they stayed at the house to finish the job.

Firefighters want to remind people to stay safe while on ladders, so that means don't lean too far or overreach while on the ladder. It's also a good idea to have a person hold the ladder while the other person is on it.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.