Pet of the Week: Romeo

If it feels as if love may be in the air, it could be on account of Romeo, a 2-year-old dachshund and chihuahua mix available for adoption now at the Arizona Humane Society.

Just like any Shakespearean protagonist, our Romeo has had a bit of a tragic past. A stray who had been hit by a car, a frightened 13-pound Romeo was brought into our Second Chance Animal Trauma Hospital™ by one of our Emergency Animal Medical Technicians™ so that he could receive the front leg amputation he required.

Now fully recovered, Romeo has since been spending his time romancing the staff and volunteers at the Arizona Humane Society with his big brown eyes and even bigger pointy ears.

Romeo loves to curl up and be cozy, and can typically be found looking adorable either in his blanket or in the lap of a caretaker. We can think of nothing he would like more than finding a home to keep cozy in during the holidays.

Available for adoption today at the Arizona Humane Society’s Sunnyslope location, come in and pay Romeo a visit today.

He may have had a bit of a rough past, but we are extremely optimistic about this little guy’s future.

