Snowbowl opens main chairlift

Despite no snow from Mother Nature, Arizona Snowbowl is ready for more skiers and snowboarders with its main chairlift up and running.

The ski resort in Flagstaff said it switched from the Agassiz lift to the Grand Canyon Express on Wednesday. It's the only six-person, high-speed chairlift in the state.

Thanks to cooler temperatures, snowmakers are working around the clock to create snow so that more terrain is available for winter sports enthusiasts.

[READ MORE: Snowbowl bypasses Mother Nature, makes own snow for opening]

As of Wednesday afternoon, Snowbowl said the Midway Catwalk, Logjam, Wild Turkey and RoundUp trails are open. Those are intermediate trails. While there is no beginner runs open, Snowbowl hopes to have Little Spruce Conveyor and the brand-new Hart Prairie Quad open lift by the weekend. Ski & Snowboard School will then be open for lessons.

Since 2013, Snowbowl has been able to open a handful of trails made entirely of man-made snow a month earlier than the typical arrival of snowfall, officials said.

[RELATED: Arizona Snowbowl now open, marking its 80th anniversary season]

The Snowbowl team hopes to have all 55 trails open by Christmas with a combination of real and man-made snow.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.