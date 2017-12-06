ASU police make arrest in baseball bat beating, armed robbery at dorm

ASU police have made an arrest in an armed robbery and baseball bat beating at the Hassayampa Academic Village.

Orlando Higginbottom is charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, unlawful imprisonment and burglary.

Police said earlier this week, four male suspects wearing ski masks entered the dorm and assaulted a male student with a small baseball bat. They also robbed him at gunpoint.

"The defendant ordered the victim to get on the ground and simultaneously hit the victim to the back of head with an object described by the victim as a small baseball bat," state the police report.

The gun was later determined to be an airsoft pistol. But the police report states that the gun "simulated a live firearm without any markings including

an orange tip to differentiate it."

"All four suspects then searched the room for cash and valuables," the police report continued. "When the victim fought back, Higginbotton hit him

over the head with a baseball bat several more times causing severe injuries to the victim."

The victim was able to ID Higginbotton because police say they "They have had previous contact with each other through illegal

activity. They were both ASU students who lived in the same ASU residential building."

Higginbotton turned himself in to ASU police Tuesday afternoon at 4 p.m. at an attorney's office. He is set to appear in court Dec. 13.

The other three suspects are still outstanding.

ARRESTED—Armed Robbery suspect Orlando Higginbottom turned himself in to @ASUPolice Tuesday afternoon at 4 p.m. He is charged with Armed Robbery, Aggravated Assault, Unlawful Imprisonment & Burglary. In custody at Durango Jail on $25k bond. Other three suspects still outstanding. pic.twitter.com/UrZyDWBu18 — ASU Police (@ASUPolice) December 6, 2017

*The gun referenced in the Alert below was recovered at the crime scene by ASU Police and determined to be an air-soft pistol. pic.twitter.com/sxjCPFKbdA — ASU Police (@ASUPolice) December 3, 2017

