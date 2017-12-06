Tucson approves beer, wine sales at college basketball games

The Tucson City Council has approved a new liquor license for the University of Arizona so it can serve beer and wine at McKale Center basketball games.

The city's approval on Tuesday isn't the last bureaucratic hurdle as the license still requires approval from the Arizona State Liquor Board.

University officials say they hope the item will go before the board in a few weeks so they can begin selling alcohol by early next year.

The university began pursuing a license in October after athletic officials say there were numerous requests from fans. The university has been selling alcohol at Hi-Corbett Field for baseball games since 2012.

Officials say alcohol sales would stop after the first timeout in the second period and extra security would be brought in for games.

