Scammers using Bitcoin to target victimsPosted: Updated:
Recent 3 On Your Side storiesMore>>
-
3 On Your Side: Most viewed stories of 2017
3 On Your Side: Most viewed stories of 2017
Here are the 20 most viewed 3 On Your Side stories of 2017.More >
Here are the 20 most viewed 3 On Your Side stories of 2017.More >
3 On Your Side
Scammers using Bitcoin to target victims
Scammers using Bitcoin to target victims
If you use Bitcoin, be cautious regarding sensitive information with your accountMore >
If you use Bitcoin, be cautious regarding sensitive information with your accountMore >
3 On Your Side
Home warranty company reverses decision and issues a check
Home warranty company reverses decision and issues a check
With the help of 3 On Your Side, a home warranty company issues a Gilbert homeowner a $441 check to resolve a claim.More >
With the help of 3 On Your Side, a home warranty company issues a Gilbert homeowner a $441 check to resolve a claim.More >
3 On Your Side
TECH NEWS: Cellphone addiction
TECH NEWS: Cellphone addiction
More experts agree that cellphone addiction is real.More >
More experts agree that cellphone addiction is real.More >
3 On Your Side
Consumer Reports lists recalls
Consumer Reports lists recalls
3 On Your Side likes to remind consumers about important products that are being recalled due to safety risks. With that in mind, here are a few from Consumer Reports that you should know about.More >
3 On Your Side likes to remind consumers about important products that are being recalled due to safety risks. With that in mind, here are a few from Consumer Reports that you should know about.More >
3 On Your Side
3 On Your Side recoups nearly $7K during November
3 On Your Side recoups nearly $7K during November
3 On Your Side helps viewers recoup nearly $7,000 during November.More >
3 On Your Side helps viewers recoup nearly $7,000 during November.More >
3 On Your Side
Bringing the holidays 'back to the basics'
Bringing the holidays 'back to the basics'
Holiday shopping can be really stressful. There’s a lot of thought put into shopping. But a financial coach here in the Valley says it doesn’t have to be that way.More >
Holiday shopping can be really stressful. There’s a lot of thought put into shopping. But a financial coach here in the Valley says it doesn’t have to be that way.More >
3 On Your Side
Phoenix woman says UPS can't track lost iPhones
Phoenix woman says UPS can't track lost iPhones
A Phoenix woman says UPS lost her iPhones valued at $1,600 and their tracking system can't pinpoint where they are.More >
A Phoenix woman says UPS lost her iPhones valued at $1,600 and their tracking system can't pinpoint where they are.More >
VIDEO: Phoenix woman claims UPS lost her iPhones
VIDEO: Phoenix woman claims UPS lost her iPhones
A Phoenix woman said she sent two iPhones to her parents in California and UPS lost them. Now she wants to know why. (Tuesday, November 28, 2017)More >
Are those who telecommute happier?
Are those who telecommute happier?
Are telecommuters happier than those who work in an office?More >
Are telecommuters happier than those who work in an office?More >
3 On Your Side
Update: Good Samaritans help Tempe homeowner
Update: Good Samaritans help Tempe homeowner
Some good Samaritans came to the rescue of a Valley woman whose remodeling project was unfinished.More >
Some good Samaritans came to the rescue of a Valley woman whose remodeling project was unfinished.More >
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Woman who claimed to have '50 surgeries to look like Angelina Jolie' admits she faked it
Woman who claimed to have '50 surgeries to look like Angelina Jolie' admits she faked it
Sahar Tabar admitted that she faked the whole thing to “amuse herself,” the New York Post reported.More >
Sahar Tabar admitted that she faked the whole thing to “amuse herself,” the New York Post reported.More >
Phony sign language interpreter signs gibberish, history of fraud
Phony sign language interpreter signs gibberish, history of fraud
Derlyn Roberts showed up at Tampa Police on that night, but as Chief Dugan spoke about the capture of a serial killer suspect, those in the deaf community could tell the interpreter wasn't making any sense.More >
Derlyn Roberts showed up at Tampa Police on that night, but as Chief Dugan spoke about the capture of a serial killer suspect, those in the deaf community could tell the interpreter wasn't making any sense.More >
Lindsey Vonn: I won't be representing US President at Winter Olympics
Lindsey Vonn: I won't be representing US President at Winter OlympicsA number of US athletes have spoken out against Donald Trump during his presidency -- and skier Lindsey Vonn has become the latest to have her say.More >A number of US athletes have spoken out against Donald Trump during his presidency -- and skier Lindsey Vonn has become the latest to have her say.More >
Brutally-honest Christmas card goes viral
Brutally-honest Christmas card goes viral
No more perfectly-posed Christmas cards for this family. A brutally-honest mom describes her family in this year's holiday card.More >
No more perfectly-posed Christmas cards for this family. A brutally-honest mom describes her family in this year's holiday card.More >
Camera theft in Phoenix takes unusual turn
Camera theft in Phoenix takes unusual turn
A security camera was stolen from an apartment building near 7th Avenue and Camelback on Monday, and returned just a couple of days later by the thief himself.More >
A security camera was stolen from an apartment building near 7th Avenue and Camelback on Monday, and returned just a couple of days later by the thief himself.More >
Phoenix restaurant burglarized, owner threatened
Phoenix restaurant burglarized, owner threatened
An owner of a restaurant in Phoenix is having to deal with damage from a burglary and threats.More >
An owner of a restaurant in Phoenix is having to deal with damage from a burglary and threats.More >
Man shot in Phoenix road rage incident
Man shot in Phoenix road rage incident
A man was shot in Phoenix in what police say was a traffic altercation early Thursday morning.More >
A man was shot in Phoenix in what police say was a traffic altercation early Thursday morning.More >
Spectacular Phoenix-area neighborhood holiday light displays
Spectacular Phoenix-area neighborhood holiday light displays
It’s the most wonderful time of the year and that means neighborhood holiday light displays. Here are some of the best and brightest light displays around the Phoenix area and other places.More >
It’s the most wonderful time of the year and that means neighborhood holiday light displays. Here are some of the best and brightest light displays around the Phoenix area and other places.More >
DPS: 1 person dead after 2-vehicle crash on Loop 202 in Gilbert
DPS: 1 person dead after 2-vehicle crash on Loop 202 in Gilbert
One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on the Loop 202 in Gilbert, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.More >
One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on the Loop 202 in Gilbert, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.More >
DUI suspect arrested again; family of deceased victim frustrated
DUI suspect arrested again; family of deceased victim frustrated
A Valley mom is frustrated that the man suspected of killing her son while driving was arrested again for DUI in Scottsdale, according to police.More >
A Valley mom is frustrated that the man suspected of killing her son while driving was arrested again for DUI in Scottsdale, according to police.More >
ADC: Inmate walked away from work crew in Safford
ADC: Inmate walked away from work crew in Safford
Authorities are searching for an inmate who walked away from an off-site work crew on Wednesday in Safford, according to the Arizona Department of Corrections.More >
Authorities are searching for an inmate who walked away from an off-site work crew on Wednesday in Safford, according to the Arizona Department of Corrections.More >
Featured VideoMore>>
-
Man rescues rabbit from fires, instantly restores our faith in humanity
Man rescues rabbit from fires, instantly restores our faith in humanity
As Californians suffer the devastation caused by wildfires that have burned through more than 100,000 acres, one man braved the flames to save a wild rabbit and became a hero.More >
As Californians suffer the devastation caused by wildfires that have burned through more than 100,000 acres, one man braved the flames to save a wild rabbit and became a hero.More >
RAW VIDEO: Franken announces resignation from Senate amid sexual misconduct allegations
RAW VIDEO: Franken announces resignation from Senate amid sexual misconduct allegations
Minnesota Sen. Al Franken said Thursday he will resign from Congress in coming weeks following a wave of sexual misconduct allegations and a collapse of support from his Democratic colleagues, a swift political fall for a once-rising Democratic star. [STORY]More >
Video: Suspects drag security guard through mall parking lot
Video: Suspects drag security guard through mall parking lot
Police are seeking three women captured on video dragging a security guard as they drove away from a New Jersey mall parking lot.More >
Police are seeking three women captured on video dragging a security guard as they drove away from a New Jersey mall parking lot.More >
Thursday @ 10 p.m. on CBS 5: Disturbing marijuana discovery
Thursday @ 10 p.m. on CBS 5: Disturbing marijuana discovery
CBS 5 investigates the disturbing discovery that could be festering in countless marijuana dispensaries. Why is the state powerless to stop it? See the story Thursday night at 10 on CBS 5.More >
CBS 5 investigates the disturbing discovery that could be festering in countless marijuana dispensaries. Why is the state powerless to stop it? See the story Thursday night at 10 on CBS 5.More >
Gary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.
Click to learn more about Gary.
With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations
He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.
Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.
He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.
Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.
Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.
Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Fake interpreter
Fake interpreter
VIDEO: Family looks for justice after DUI crash killed loved one
VIDEO: Family looks for justice after DUI crash killed loved one
Family members of a victim in a DUI crash are looking for justice for their loved one.More >
Family members of a victim in a DUI crash are looking for justice for their loved one.More >
VIDEO: Suspect apologizes after being confronted in Phoenix
VIDEO: Suspect apologizes after being confronted in Phoenix
A security camera was stolen from an apartment building in Phoenix only to be returned a couple of days later. But how this played out is strange. (December 6, 2017)More >
VIDEO: Crazy Jim's Restaurant in Phoenix broken into, items stolen
VIDEO: Crazy Jim's Restaurant in Phoenix broken into, items stolen
A Phoenix restaurant had its door broken in and burglarized on Wednesday.More >
A Phoenix restaurant had its door broken in and burglarized on Wednesday.More >
VIDEO: One person killed in Loop 202 crash
VIDEO: One person killed in Loop 202 crash
One person was killed in a Loop 202 crash overnight.More >
One person was killed in a Loop 202 crash overnight.More >
Pregnant burglar steals Christmas in Gwinnett County
Pregnant burglar steals Christmas in Gwinnett County
Duluth police say a woman, who is obviously pregnant and possibly due soon, is knocking on doors and breaking in when no one answers.More >
Duluth police say a woman, who is obviously pregnant and possibly due soon, is knocking on doors and breaking in when no one answers.More >