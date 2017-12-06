Arizona to create dust detection and warning zone along I-10

Arizona is Launching a project to create a dust detection and warning zone along a 10-mile (16-kilometer) stretch of Interstate 10 in Pinal County between Phoenix and Tucson.

Transportation Director John Halikowski says the dust system will use radar to detect dust and electronic message boards to relay information to drivers. Speed limits will be lowered according to conditions.

The project also includes building a new interchange with State Route 87 and widening I-10 over a four-mile stretch in the same area near Picacho (pih-KAH'-cho) by adding a traffic lane in each direction.

The project is expected to be completed in the fall of 2019.

