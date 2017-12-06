Wednesday, December 6

Wildlife World Zoo Wednesday: Meet a baby Thompsons Gazelle

With the holidays in full swing, it's the perfect time to take the family to the Wildlife World Zoo to see some of the animals like this baby Gazelle.

Thompsons Gazelle Facts:

There are over 500,000 in Africa and are recognized as the most common type of gazelle in East Africa.

There numbers have decreased 60% over the past 20 years due to habitat management.

It is the second fastest animal on earth.

Thomson's gazelle is relatively small and can range 3355 lbs.

Both sexes possess horns, that curve slightly backward with the tips facing forward. The horns are rigid and 9.816.9 in on males and 2.85.9 in on females.

The Thomson's gazelle lives in Africa's savannas and grassland habitats

In the wild, Thomson's gazelles can live 1015 years.

Their major predators are cheetahs, which are able to attain higher speeds, but gazelles can outlast them in long chases and are able to make turns more speedily.

This small antelope-gazelle can run extremely fast, from 50 mph-60 mph and zigzag, which often saves it from predators. Sometimes they are also chased by leopards, lions and hyenas, but the gazelles are faster and more agile; these predators attack especially the young or infirm individuals.

They can also be devoured by crocodiles and pythons, and their fawns are sometimes the prey of eagles, jackals, and baboons.

A noticeable behavior of Thomson's gazelles is their leap, known as pronking, used to startle predators and display strength.

The Wildlife World Zoo is located at 16501 W. Northern Ave. in Litchfield Park.

For more information on all the zoo's exciting attractions and events, call 623-935-WILD or check out their website: www.wildlifeworld.com

Major Arena Soccer League begins its season

As the temps drop outside, you can warm up inside with The Arizona Impact and The Major Arena Soccer League. The league kicks off its inaugural season this weekend, Saturday, Dec. 9th, with indoor games at the Arizona Sports Complex.

Looking for a fun and exciting indoors activity for the family this winter- The Major Arena Soccer League 2 (M2) will begin its inaugural season is getting ready to kick off in Arizona! This is great family, fun event to do indoors as the temperatures drop outside.

Western Conference Arizona Impact is getting ready to hit the field here in the valley on December 9th.

Games are played at Arizona Sports Complex in the Northwest Valley and tickets are now available for this game and all the home games this season.

The Western Conference will feature the Arizona Impact, Colorado Inferno, Las Vegas Knights, Ontario Fury II and San Diego Sockers 2. Each team will play 6 games at home and 6 away, with limited amount of inter-conference play. The regular season will end on Sunday March 4th.

MASL 2 was formed in 2017 and will serve as the development league of the Major Arena Soccer League. The M2 and MASL represent the highest level of arena soccer in the world, and combined feature 26 teams across North America, with teams playing coast-to-coast in the United States, Mexico and Canada (Toronto to begin play in 2018).

For more information: http://www.arizonaimpact.com/

Arizona Sports Complex in the Northwest Valley

3555 W Pinnacle Peak Rd, Glendale, AZ 85310

Get your snow party with Ice King

They're known for delivering ice all across Arizona, but Ice King also delivers smiles through snow party's they can create right in your own yard.

For more information: http://www.icekingaz.com/

Ice King

5925 W. Van Buren St

Phoenix, AZ 85043

Phone: (480) ICE-KING (423-5464)

Holiday hair trends

Drybar at Scottsdale Road and Lincoln is the third location in the Valley. They show us how to turn the blowout into the perfect holiday look.

Whether you have a holiday party, family dinner, or ugly-sweater bash, you're likely to get dolled up to look your best. Holiday hair doesn't have to involve extravagant headbands or sparkly pins as there are simple party-ready styles out there. Instead of going through the hassle of cut and color for a festive look, holiday-inspired curls, braids, up-dos, and more are easy ways to take your look to the next level.

The grand opening of Drybar Scottsdale is this Friday, Dec. 8 in Lincoln Plaza at 6373 N. Scottsdale Rd. We're offering a membership special in honor of the grand opening anyone who books a three-month membership at our new location will receive a free blowout.

Appointments can be booked by calling us at (480) 607-5064 or online at www.thedrybar.com.

Drybar is the nation's premier blow dry bar specializing in just blowouts, no cuts, no color. With additional store openings on the horizon, the brand is on track to have over 90 locations by the end of this year.

Visit https://www.thedrybar.com/locations/scottsdale-in-lincoln-plaza/ for more information.

Drybar Scottsdale

6378 N. Scottsdale Rd. Scottsdale, AZ 85253

(480) 607-5064

Sounds of the Season returns starring David Britton

He is a world-class baritone and one of our favorite singers, David Britton, joins us as he prepares for another big concert this season at The Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts Friday, Dec 15 at 8 p.m.

World-class Baritone and Nashville recording artist, David Britton, brings a unique sound to his audiences, by blending his big voice with a signature orchestral rock instrumentation. This approach is the result of Britton's eclectic musical heritage, which included drumming in a rock band through high school and college, before beginning a career in opera. Over the past couple of years, Britton has emerged onto the scene with albums which take full advantage of both the classical training as well as the rock style creating music that is at times both intimate and grandiose.

For more information: https://scottsdaleperformingarts.org/holiday-events-december-2017/

For more information on David Britton: http://www.davidbritton.com/

The Scottsdale Center of the Performing Arts

7380 E 2nd St, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

(480) 499-8587

Former CIA agent reveals how to stay safe during the holidays and reveals how to make your home safe during the holiday's

How to stay safe during the busy holiday shopping season.

Some items to carry to be safer in the parking lot. These include a flashlight, a self-defense keychain and the tactical pen.

How to make your home safer during the holidays.

Criminals love to break into homes during the holidays because people are often out of town but also because they have new electronics and toys after Christmas.

For more information: https://spyescapeandevasion.com/

Local Love: Barnone

Barnone is a collection of maker's that believe "small is beautiful" and want to create their products themselves. These craftspeople are passionate about their specific genre and love to share that passion with others. Each small company invites you to observe them at work and to check out their products, many of which are available for sale. There are 11 different makers housed in a sort of cathedral of making: a repurposed Quonset hut barn from 1950 and two modern metal buildings located in the award-winning Agritopia® community. Barnone offers everything from letterpress to brewing, winemaking to woodworking and artisan pizza to machining. It is truly a most interesting collection of talented Arizonans doing what they love to do.



Fire & Brimstone – Wood-fired Cuisine

Lettercraft – Decorative Woodworking

Everybody Loves Flowers – Floral and Weddings

Prickly Pear Paper – Letterpress and Graphic Design

The Uprooted Kitchen – A Plant-based Eatery

The Johnston Machine Co. – Culinary Machining

Johnston Arms – Machining of Sporting Arms

Wander Gilbert - Salon

12 West Brewing Co - Microbrewery

Garage East Winery - Winery and Wine Bar

The Farm at Agritopia – Organic Produce

Address: 3000 East Ray Road, Gilbert 85296

Website: www.barnoneaz.com

Email: info@barnoneaz.com

Christmas at the Princess Festival

As one of the best and brightest places to celebrate the holiday season, the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess is set to be more magical and more spectacular than ever. This iconic, AAA Five Diamond resort transforms into a winter wonderland in the desert during its annual Christmas at the Princess festival, now December 31, 2017, glistening with a four-story musical tree, Desert Ice skating rink, Princess Express trains, Lagoon Lights, plus holiday characters, new shows and attractions including Santa's Secret Headquarters. Here are highlights of the month-long celebration

4.5 million Lagoon Lights

Two Princess Express Trains

New & expanded Santa's Secret Workshop

Desert Ice Skating Rink

S'mores Land with Polar Glide ice slide, BIGGER Frosty's Ferris Wheel & Christmas Carousel

New Build-A-Bear Pop Up Shop at S'mores Land

New light and music display at Copper Canyon Western Town

Best deal is to spend the night with the Season of Giving Package that benefits Child Crisis Arizona

Public can enjoy the festival next best way is to have dinner and complimentary valet parking, which will include up to six wristbands for admission to enjoy the rides

Otherwise, admission/parking for public is $55 which will include up to 6 people/wristbands per vehicle

A portion of proceeds from ice skating and vacation packages benefit #LoveUp for foster children

All season long, the Princess is accepting donations for new toys or household gifts for #LoveUp at porte cochere

Breakfast with Santa & Friends on Sat, December 23 with pajama brunch and special access to attractions

Festival goes through December 31

For more information: www.scottsdaleprincess.com

Fairmont Scottsdale Princess

7575 East Princess Drive

480-585-4848

