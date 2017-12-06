Jaime's Local Love: Barnone

Barnone is a collection of makers who believe “small is beautiful” and want to create their products themselves.

These craftspeople are passionate about their specific genres and love to share that passion with others.

Each small company invites you to observe them at work and to check out their products, many of which are available for sale.

There are 11 different makers housed in a sort-of-cathedral of making: a repurposed Quonset hut barn from 1950 and two modern metal buildings located in the award-winning Agritopia community.

Barnone offers everything from letterpress to brewing, winemaking to woodworking and artisan pizza to machining. It is truly a most interesting collection of talented Arizonans doing what they love to do.

Fire & Brimstone – Wood-fired Cuisine

Lettercraft – Decorative Woodworking

Everybody Loves Flowers – Floral and Weddings

Prickly Pear Paper – Letterpress and Graphic Design

The Uprooted Kitchen – A Plant-based Eatery

The Johnston Machine Co. – Culinary Machining

Johnston Arms – Machining of Sporting Arms

Wander Gilbert - Salon

12 West Brewing Co - Microbrewery

Garage East Winery - Winery and Wine Bar

The Farm at Agritopia – Organic Produce



Address: 3000 East Ray Road, Gilbert 85296

Website: www.barnoneaz.com

Email: info@barnoneaz.com

Facebook: @barnoneaz

Twitter: @barnoneaz

Instagram: @barnoneaz

