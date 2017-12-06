Underwater Santa in Peoria for one more weekend

Scuba Professionals of Arizona is offering a unique twist on the holiday classic photo, allowing parents and children to suit up in scuba gear and get into the water for an underwater photo with Santa. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Do you want a unique holiday photo with Santa Claus? Tired of waiting in line at the mall for the same old, basic photo? Then underwater Santa might be for you.

Scuba Professionals of Arizona is offering a unique twist on the holiday classic photo, allowing parents and children to suit up in scuba gear and get into the water for an underwater photo with Santa.

Scuba Professionals of Arizona offer a one-of-a-kind training pool at their facility at 9299. W. Olive Avenue, Suite #816.

By donating 25 cans of food and receive a free scuba session as well as a memorable Christmas photo. If you donate 50 cans, you will get $100 off of a beginner's scuba certification course or the expert program for certified divers seeking advance knowledge.

All cans donated will benefit St. Mary's Food Bank.

To schedule an underwater photo with Santa in advance, call 602-314-6650.

