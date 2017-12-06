Tamale Festival back in downtown Phoenix

Arizona's best tamale makers will be in downtown Phoenix for the Food City's 16th annual Tamale Festival on Saturday, Dec. 9 and Sunday, Dec. 10. (Source: Food City)

Arizona's best tamale makers will be in downtown Phoenix for the Food City's 16th annual Tamale Festival on Saturday, Dec. 9 and Sunday, Dec. 10.

The festival will be held on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Cesar Chavez Plaza on Third Avenue and Washington Street.

It is free to the public and attendees will be able to taste and buy a wide selection of tamales, as well as enjoy jewelry, arts and crafts and more. The two-day event will also have live mariachis, ballet folklorico dancers and other musical entertainment.

Tamale makers from local faith-based groups prepare their tamales in church commissaries and then sell them at the festival to fundraise for their organization. Last year, over 8400 tamales were sold.

Food City will also sell tamales, menudo, carne asada burritos, durros, aguas frescas and champurrado.

A group of celebrity judges will name the best tamale after taste testing at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. Prizes will be awarded to the first, second and third place winners.

Some of the prizes include a 40" television, Coach purse, kitchen appliances and a Food City gift card.

