DPS and NAU team up to promote careers in law enforcement

More than 70 students from Valley high schools and NAU participated in a tour of the Arizona Department of Public Safety headquarters in Phoenix on Monday.

The purpose of the tour is to help possible future recruits understand the agency before pursuing a career in law enforcement. The students got a firsthand look at the communications center, the crime lab and a virtual training simulator.

"When you do a tour like this you realize that the uniform isn't the only part of this agency," said Trooper Kameron Lee. "There's so many behind the scenes people working, whether they're officers or not. So this is just a great experience for them to get an initial understanding of what it's like to work in a law enforcement agency."

The tour is designed to attract new recruits and DPS said it's never to early to start recruiting troopers.

Just last month DPS said there are 185 openings in the department. Phoenix Police and Maricopa County Sheriff's Office have also reported shortages at both agencies.

