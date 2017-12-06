Arizona Mills hosts pet photo night with Santa

Everyone loves family photos with Santa. This year, families can include their pets! Arizona Mills in Tempe is hosting a pet photo night with Santa on Sunday, Dec. 10.

Families are invited to bring their furry friends for photos with Santa.

Pet photo night will be held from 6 - 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 10 at Winter Wonderland set up in the food court inside Arizona Mills mall.

Prices of each pet photo vary, check with staff for more details. Although pet photos are one night only, Santa is available for photos until Dec. 24.

