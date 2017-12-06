Family of 4 lose El Mirage home to fire

A family of four lost their home after a fire in El Mirage early Wednesday morning. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A family of four lost their home after a fire in El Mirage early Wednesday morning.

Luckily, the family of four made it out safely from their home near Thunderbird and El Mirage roads.

Fire officials said the fire started near a lot of construction equipment in the backyard and made its way into the home. The fire then quickly spread through the house and into the attic.

The family was alerted to the fire by a neighbor, who banged on their door and got the father up to get the family out. When the father went outside, he attempted to extinguish the fire with a garden hose, however, it was already out of control.

Fire officials said smoke detectors were present in the home but it is unclear if they were working at the time of the fire.

Fire investigators will remain on scene to determine the cause of the fire.

