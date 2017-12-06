Arizona Cardinals to host toy drive at Sunday's game vs. Tennessee Titans

Arizona Cardinals to host toy drive at Sunday's game vs. Tennessee TitansPosted: Updated:
Bullies continue to mock 13-year-old girl who committed suicide, family says
The parents of a 13-year-old California girl said the bullies who drove their daughter to commit suicide are still taunting their family.More >
Spectacular Phoenix-area neighborhood holiday light displays
It’s the most wonderful time of the year and that means neighborhood holiday light displays. Here are some of the best and brightest light displays around the Phoenix area and other places.More >
Single dad of 3 adopted boys: 'Fatherhood has brought me lots of joy'
A 29-year-old single father decided to adopt his three boys because he believes everyone deserves a loving family.More >
The dry streak is over: Phoenix receives rain
The Phoenix area hadn't received rain since the monsoon but that ended on Tuesday night.More >
Trump forges ahead on Jerusalem-as-capital despite warnings
Abbas' adviser says Palestinian leaders would 'stop contacts' with US if Trump recognizes Jerusalem as Israel's capital.More >
Man finds missing dog, asks for extra reward money
A Memphis couple is happy to have their missing dog back. However, they're less happy that the person who found him tried to negotiate double their reward offer to return him.More >
DUI suspect arrested again; family of deceased victim frustrated
A Valley mom is frustrated that the man suspected of killing her son while driving was arrested again for DUI in Scottsdale, according to police.More >
Naked man on roof arrested for exposing himself to Phoenix homeowner
A Phoenix man faces charges of indecent exposure and criminal trespassing after he was found naked on a woman's roof.More >
Ahwatukee neighbors step up game to stop pickleball games at night
There is one neighborhood where the pickleball craze is clashing with neighbors' peace and quiet.More >
Neighborhood playground goes up in flames, arson suspected
On most days, Kurt Warnstedt brings his boys to the park down the block to play on the slides, but Tuesday morning, there was nothing left on which to play.More >
Homeless Samaritan buys home with money from fundraiser
A homeless man who used his last $20 to fill up the gas tank of a stranded motorist in Philadelphia has bought a home with some of the nearly $400,000 raised for him by the woman he saved.More >
Parents rally after bullied girl commits suicide
VIDEO: Neighbors vs. pickleballers
Pickleball courts are cropping up all over the Phoenix metro area. The sport is growing fast and those court are always busy, so much so that the Ahwatukee Recreation Center is looking at installing lights so pickleballers can keep playing after the sun goes down. Jason Barry explains why that's not sitting well with neighbors. (Monday, Dec. 4, 2018)More >
VIDEO: Woman speaks about finding naked man on her roof
A homeowner spoke about seeing a nake man on her roof on Monday morning. (Tuesday, December 5, 2017)More >
VIDEO: Family looks for justice after DUI crash killed loved one
Family members of a victim in a DUI crash are looking for justice for their loved one.More >
VIDEO: Scattered showers move through the Phoenix area
The dry streak ended on Tuesday as Phoenix finally received rain. (Tuesday, December 5, 2017)More >
VIDEO: What happens next in murder trial of ex-Mesa police officer
VIDEO: What happens next in murder trial of ex-Mesa police officer
Closing arguments wrapped up today and jury deliberations start tomorrow in the murder trial of a ex-Mesa police officer. (Tuesday, December 5, 2017)More >