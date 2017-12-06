Arizona Coyotes dish it up off the ice at Scottsdale gala

The annual event raises money for the "Arizona Coyotes Foundation," which supports health, education and cultural arts programs for kids and service members across the state. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Coyotes team was at the Olive and Ivy restaurant for their "Celebrity Waiters Gala." (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Arizona Coyotes were in a different element Tuesday night in Scottsdale, feeling the heat of the kitchen rather than the chill of the ice. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Arizona Coyotes were in a different element Tuesday night in Scottsdale, feeling the heat of the kitchen rather than the chill of the ice.

The Coyotes team was at the Olive and Ivy restaurant for their "Celebrity Waiters Gala."

[SPECIAL SECTION: Arizona Coyotes]

The annual event raises money for the "Arizona Coyotes Foundation," which supports health, education and cultural arts programs for kids and service members across the state.

There are a lot of fresh faces on this Coyotes team who say they didn't get any help from teammates on preparing for this event.

"They're trying to keep me in the dark, which is fine, I don't mind surprises here and there so I'll ease into it my own way," said Coyotes forward Zac Rinaldo.

Coyotes defenseman Jason Demers, who is new to the event and the team, made his first appearance as a bartender at the gala.

"I'll be good. It's a little bit easier than making a breakout pass but I'll try not to screw up too bad," said Demers.

Thanks to everyone who made our annual Celebrity Waiters Gala a success! #OurPack pic.twitter.com/phssSOPhyk — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) December 6, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.