At least 20 people displaced after apartment fire in north Phoenix

Almost two dozen people are displaced in north Phoenix after a second-floor apartment caught fire overnight.

Phoenix fire Capt. Larry Subervi said approximately 20 people are displaced after firefighters had to clear six apartments during a fire at the Deer Creek Village Apartments near 31st Avenue and Beardsley Road on Wednesday.

Fire crews from Phoenix and Glendale were able to get control of the fire that started around 1:00 a.m. It was initially dispatched as a first-alarm fire, however, crews were recalled from the assignment once the fire was extinguished.

Some firefighters remained on the scene searching for any remaining hot spots.

Although the firefighters put out the blaze before it spread, first-floor apartments were damaged by water.

While investigators are determining the cause of the fire, a maintenance worker for the apartment believe the fire may have been caused by a heater due to the a/c troubles the past year.

Fire investigators will remain on scene determining the exact cause.

No firefighters or civilians were injured in the fire.

