New beer at Four Peaks raises money for AZ Humane Society

Holmberg Bound is a red IPA that's described as having huge hop flavor and aroma with subtle toasty malt flavor and a dry finish. (Source: 98KUPD)

Four Peaks Brewery now has a special beer that benefits homeless animals.

The Tempe-based brewery has teamed up with John Holmberg from 98 KUPD's Holmberg's Morning Sickness to create the brew to raise money for the Arizona Humane Society.

They held a special event at Four Peaks' Eighth Street location on Tuesday night to start drinking the beer called Holmberg Bound. It's a red IPA that's described as having huge hop flavor and aroma with subtle toasty malt flavor and a dry finish.

For every pint sold, $1 goes to the Humane Society.

"If you can drink beer and help animals, I mean c'mon we've comboed some great stuff here," Holmberg said.

Holmberg is heavily involved with the Arizona Humane Society and hopes this is a fun way for people to donate to the charity.

"I've got six dogs at home, all rescues and they just make life better. So if I can find a way to make the Humane Society actually go out of business by raising money for them and make it so this problem goes away - that's the objective," he said.

The beer will be available at the other Four Peaks locations after their kick-off events. Those can be viewed below.

Wilson Tasting Room in Tempe

Friday, December 8th, 2017

5 p.m.-7 p.m. hosted by Dick Toledo

Four Peaks Brewery on Hayden in Scottsdale

Thursday, December 14th, 2017

5 p.m.-7 p.m. hosted by Creepy E

Holmberg’s Happy Ending at the Celebrity Theatre

Saturday, Dec.16, 2017

6 p.m. until close

Holmberg Bound will be available on tap until it runs out.

