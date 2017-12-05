PD: Police shoot suspect during search for drugs in Prescott Valley

A suspect was shot by law enforcement during a search for drugs in Prescott Valley on Tuesday evening, police said.

A group of officers was serving a search warrant for narcotics at 5700 Market Street at Building 14 just after 6 p.m. when they breached the front door of an apartment. The suspect was wearing body armor and confronted them, polices said. The suspect raised a weapon and pointed it at officers, according to police. The suspect was then shot.

The suspect was flown to a Valley hospital and is in stable condition, police said.

No officers were hurt.

An investigation is underway. The Arizona Department of Public Safety is leading the investigation.

