Jury given case of ex-Mesa police officer charged with murder

The defense said Daniel Shaver made a move that Brailsford considered threatening and he had to act. (Source: Pool)

Prosecutors highlighted that the man who was shot pleaded for officers not to shoot. (Source: Pool)

Both sides delivered closing arguments in the murder trial of Philip “Mitch” Brailsford. (Source: Pool)

Closing arguments started and ended on Tuesday in the trial of a former Mesa police officer charged with second-degree murder.

Philip “Mitch” Brailsford, 27, is accused of shooting and killing an unarmed Texas man while responding to a call at a Mesa hotel in 2016.

The prosecution has said the shooting wasn't justified since Daniel Shaver didn't have a weapon.

"This defendant may have bee a police officer that night he killed Danny Shaver but he was not a reasonable one. He just became a killer that night, that's all," said prosecutor Susie Charbel during her closing argument.

She used words like killer, murder and execution while wrapping up the state's case against Brailsford on Tuesday.

Officers originally responded to the Mesa hotel because of reports of a man was pointing a rifle out a window.

"This guy was drunk, scared, crying, crawling around on all fours like an animal that was the last word Daniel said was 'please,'" said Charbel.

Shaver can be heard on body camera video saying, "Please do not shoot me."

Brailsford testified last week he opened fire because he thought Shaver was reaching for a gun.

"When the prosecution uses words like execution and murder and power of the badge, I'm forced to explain what led to this event," said Michael Piccarretta, Brailsford's attorney.

Piccarretta countered the prosecution's statements in his closing by saying that Brailsford had no intention of killing Shaver but when Shaver lifted his arm, apparently to pull up his pants, Brailsford took the gesture as a threat, which he claims was in line with his training and acted appropriately.

"The last thing in the world Mitch Brailsford wanted to do was fire his weapon. His goal was to save and protect lives," Piccarretta said.

Members of the jury are expected to start serious deliberations on Wednesday.

Closing arguments have concluded in State v Brailsford. The case has been given to the jury for deliberation. — MC Superior Court (@courtpio) December 5, 2017

