The dry streak is over: Phoenix receives rain

The Phoenix area hadn't received rain since the monsoon but that ended on Tuesday night.

Sky Harbor got 0.07" of rain, according to the National Weather Service.

It ends the 103-day streak of no rain in the Valley, which was the 20th-longest of all time, according to NWS.

One viewer recorded hail at her house in south Phoenix.

[VIDEO: Hail in south Phoenix]

Some scattered showers moved through the Valley, bringing rain to mostly central Phoenix and parts of the west Valley.

Glendale saw .12" of rain while Peoria saw 0.05". Southern Avenue and 32nd Street received .12" of rain while South Mountain got 0.05". Downtown Phoenix received a little bit with 0.04".

The last time it rained in the Valley was on Aug. 23, when it received 0.06" of rain.

[MOBILE/APP USERS: Click/tap here for a photo of rainfall totals]

The dry streak ends at 103 days in Phoenix with rain tonight at Sky Harbor Airport. Pea-sized hail in several locations, too. #azfamily pic.twitter.com/woTA79RpUz — Royal Norman (@royalnorman) December 6, 2017

Rain, actual rain falling at my house in Central Phoenix. #azwx pic.twitter.com/GgTDMZqEHd — Ian Schwartz (@SchwartzTV) December 6, 2017

The dry streak is officially over in Phoenix! With measurable rainfall reported at Sky Harbor Airport this evening, the streak ends at 103 days, making it the 20th longest dry streak of all-time. #azwx — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) December 6, 2017

The final rain total at Sky Harbor Airport is 0.07". #azwx — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) December 6, 2017

The dry streak is officially over at Sky Harbor Airport! 0.03" so far and still raining. #azwx — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) December 6, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.