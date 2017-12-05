Where to take your dog to get photos with Santa

Whether your four-legged friend has been naughty or nice this year, we know many pet owners want to capture the spirit of Christmas with a photo of Santa... and their beloved dogs.

We found a few places around town that will snap a pic of the bearded guy and your furry friend that you can hold as a keepsake for many Christmases to come.

PET MARKET

Some Pet Market stores are offering FREE pet photos with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 9

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.- PV store- 10810 N. Tatum Blvd., Phoenix, 602-652-9000

2 p.m. to 5 p.m. - Biltmore store- 4719 N. 20th St., Phoenix 602-954-4000

For information, visit www.choicepetmarket.com.

ARIZONA MILLS MALL

Arizona Mills Mall will host Pet Photo Night with Santa Sunday, December 10 from 6 p.m.to 7:30 p.m. Additionally, Santa will be available for traditional photos through December 24. Santa has set up shop in his Winter Wonderland near the Food Court, where he will pose for photos and listen to holiday wishes.

For more information, please visit simon.com/mall/arizona-mills.

SANTA PAWS PHOTOS FOR A GOOD CAUSE AT DIAMOND CUT PETSPA (AHWATUKEE)

On Saturday, December 9, Diamond Cut Pet Spa in Ahwatukee will be hosting its annual Santa Paws photos for the Valley's furriest friends and holding a food drive for Lost Our Home Pet Rescue.

Families can get their pets' photos taken with Santa Paws for $25 (get $10 off if you bring a bag of pet food for Lost Our Home Pet Rescue), and receive their photos on a CD or via digital download.



Sat. Dec. 9 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Diamond Cut Pet Spa, 4825 E. Warner Road, (next to Basha's) Phoenix, AZ 85044



PETCO

Pets will have the chance to sit on Santa's lap and have their photo taken at PETCO stores nationwide Saturday, December 16 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

"It's the season of giving and what better gift to give than a photo of perhaps the most cherished member of your family, your pet?" said Elisabeth Charles, Chief Marketing Officer for PETCO. "PETCO has put together a great selection of seasonal gifts for pets and their parents that will make shopping fun and easy this holiday. Giving our customers a free pet photo with Santa is our way of making their holiday even more special." available to have a photo taken on December 5? No worries. PETCO offers photos with Santa on December 12 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at all stores nationwide for $8.95 plus tax with $5 from each photo purchased donated to the PETCO Foundation to help animals in need at local animal shelters.

For information, visit: www.petco.com

PETSMART

Bring your pet & the whole family to take a photo with Santa at a PetSmart near you Dec 9 and 10 and Dec. 16 and 17. Noon to 4 p.m.

To find a store near you, visit www.petsmart.com



Here are some tips for getting your pooch Santa-photo-ready:

Bring treats

Make sure you bring a stash of your dog's favorite treats to reward them for good behavior. (Or to use as a bribe for sitting still!)

Tire them out before you arrive

A tired pet is a happy pet, so consider taking your dog out for a nice long walk or giving him some extra play time.

Bring a friend to help

Ask a friend or family member to come along – an extra set of hands never hurts. While you’re busy signing paper work and paying for the photos, your friend can pay attention to your pet and keep them calm with all the excitement around them.

Be realistic

Not all pets are going to be naturals at getting their pictures taken… especially on the lap of a guy in a bright red suit and a fluffy white beard. It’s important to realize that what you’ve pictured in your head and what you see in print might be two completely different things.

Toys, toys, toys

Nothing will get your dog's attention like a squeak from their favorite toy. Bring that along on your Christmas adventure to see Santa -- it's a great way to get your pet to at the camera.

Most importantly, don’t put too much pressure on your pets. They’re doing their best and they’re doing this for you, so have fun and make the best of it.

Happy Holidays!



