DUI suspect arrested again; family of deceased victim frustrated

The pain is still fresh for Valley mom Remona Charles who continues to grieve the loss of her 20-year-old son Chezray Young.

Young was killed in a car crash in January 2016 crash near University and Beck Avenue. in Tempe. His passenger was seriously hurt.

Stanley Chu was suspected of drinking and driving and crashing into the back of Young's car.

Charles said she felt like she had a heart attack the moment she recently received a news alert on her phone that Stanley Chu was arrested again, suspected of drinking and driving in Scottsdale. It brought her back to the day she found out her son died and she immediately felt frustrated.

"It (brought me back) to day one all over again. I can't sleep," said Charles.

Chu was out on bond awaiting trial for the 2016 crash when a police officer stopped him in Scottsdale.

Chu was supposed to appear in court on Tuesday, but it was vacated.

“Going to court, almost look like every 30 days, it’s just draining,” explained Charles.

She hopes Chu doesn’t bond out of jail again. She’s worried he could hurt others.

"I would not want another person to endure this pain,” she said. "This pain is unexplainable. Do I feel like he would do it again? Yes. He doesn’t have any concern for anybody."

However, legal experts said there’s not much she can do.

“In this case, because someone had a DUI, even if there was an injury or death associated with that, that wouldn’t be grounds to hold them without bail,” said James Arrowood with Arrowood Attorneys, PLLC.

“But there’s no absolute way when somebody is innocent until proven guilty and they haven’t gone to trial yet, there’s no absolute way that the government under the Constitution to protect other citizens from those people being free and about," added Arrowood.

Right now, Chu is in jail and is still eligible for bail, according to a Maricopa County Superior Court spokesperson.

He’s expected back in court on Feb. 6, 2018.

