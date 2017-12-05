Neighborhood playground goes up in flames, arson suspected

On most days, Kurt Warnstedt brings his boys to the park down the block to play on the slides. But Tuesday morning, there was nothing on which to play.

Late Monday night, the playground at the Fireside Community Center in north Phoenix erupted in flames.

"You could see a lot of flames from my house," said Warnstedt. "It appeared to me as though the sun shades had caught fire, so the fire was pretty high."

Families stopped by Tuesday to see what was left of the play area: wood chips still smoldering and melted plastic all around.

"Just disappointed," said Jennifer Breen. "The kids like this park and it's sad it will be out of commission for a little bit. I hope they can get it fixed quickly."

A Phoenix fire investigator spent the day taking pictures, while a Gilbert fire dog was called out to sniff for clues.

All indications are that the fire was deliberately set.

"It's super upsetting," said Melissa Grant. "I don't really understand it. None of it makes any sense. I'm not sure what the point is of burning down a kids' play structure."

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

