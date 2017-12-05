Navajo Code Talker George B. Willie Sr. dies in Arizona

A Navajo Code Talker who used his native language to outsmart the Japanese in World War II has died in Arizona.

Navajo Nation officials say George B. Willie Sr. died Tuesday at age 92.

Tribal officials say Willie lived in the community of Leupp, Arizona.

[RELATED: Navajo Code Talker David Patterson dies at age 94]

He served in the Marine Corps with the Second Marine Division from 1943 to 1946.

According to his family, Willie served in the Battle of Okinawa, delivering and receiving coded messages using the Navajo language.

[RELATED: Tribe: Navajo Code Talker in Arizona dead at 96]

He and other Navajos followed in the footsteps of the original 29 who developed the code and received the Congressional Silver Medal in 2001.

Willie is survived by his wife Emma, 10 children and several grandchildren.

[RELATED: Last of original group of Navajo Code Talkers dies (June 4, 2014)]

A celebration of life is scheduled Dec. 8 at the Presbyterian Church in Leupp.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.