Judge releases adults, juveniles charged with killing Flagstaff man

An Arizona judge has released four people from jail who are charged with killing a 23-year-old man at a Flagstaff motel.

The Arizona Daily Sun reports the two young men and two teenage girls were released last month and are under the watch of pretrial services.

Police say the four were charged with second-degree homicide after a fight inside a motel room led to the death of Jaron James. Police say James was intoxicated at the time, and the four beat him to death.

[ORIGINAL STORY: 4 teens accused in killing of Flagstaff man]

All four have pleaded not guilty.

The conditions of the release require the four to be subjected to random drug tests, follow a 6 p.m. curfew and maintain a job or be enrolled in school.

The three previously identified suspects are Lawrence Sampson-Kahn, 18, Kayson Russell, 19, and Mirelle Gorman, 16.

The Associated Press does not generally identify minors charged with crimes, but Gorman reportedly was charged as an adult.

