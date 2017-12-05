Pizza Hut starts delivering beer and wine in Arizona

Want some beer with your pizza? How about a glass of wine?

Pizza Hut just announced plans for a beer and wine delivery pilot program in the U.S.

And Phoenix will be the first location for the new pilot program.

Beer and wine are already currently served at many Pizza Hut locations, so the brand has some advantages. Many Pizza Hut locations are already licensed to serve and distribute beer and wine, which allows Pizza Hut to eliminate any third-party vendor to provide a smoother, faster delivery experience.

In Phoenix, the initial beer selection will be six-packs of Budweiser, Bud Light, Shock Top and Kilt Lifter, a local favorite. Pizza Hut plans to expand to wine in January and is exploring both single serving and full bottle options.

Pizza Hut’s delivery drivers will be at least 21 years old and trained in local alcohol laws. They will verify that customers are old enough to legally consume alcohol and have the authority to cancel an alcohol delivery order, the company said.

Pizza Hut is focused on improving the pizza experience overall – from introducing its oven-HOT delivery system last month to being the first in the pizza industry to introduce beer and wine delivery.

