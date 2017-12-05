ASU's Edwards promotes Napier, retains offensive staff

New Arizona State football coach Herm Edwards has promoted Billy Napier to associate head coach and offensive coordinator while retaining the Sun Devils' offensive staff.

The school announced the moves Tuesday, a day after Edwards was introduced as Arizona State's next coach.

Sun Devils athletic director Ray Anderson had said he hoped the next coach would look at retaining some of previous coach Todd Graham's staff instead of bringing in his own coaches.

Napier served as Graham's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach last season.

Assistant head coach/running backs coach John Simon, wide receivers coach Rob Likens and offensive line coach Rob Sale also will be returning.

"It is my pleasure to announce the elevation of current Sun Devil Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach Billy Napier to Associate Head Coach and Offensive Coordinator on our staff,” says Edwards. "Billy’s experiences while working on some of the top coaching staffs in college football will be invaluable as we move Sun Devil Football forward. I am also pleased to announce the retention of the remainder of the full-time offensive staff in Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach John Simon, Wide Receivers Coach Rob Likens and Offensive Line Coach Rob Sale. I will continue to work on completing the staff."

“I’m thankful for the opportunity to work with Coach Herm Edwards as the Associate Head Coach and Offensive Coordinator,” says Napier. "The leadership challenge ahead is one I look forward to, especially considering the character of the young men on our roster. We’re going to work diligently to elevate this program. My wife Ali and I have enjoyed raising our children in the Valley and I consider it a privilege to go to work every day at Arizona State University. Go Devils!”

