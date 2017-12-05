Fantasy of Lights Boat Parade lights up Tempe Town Lake

Tempe Town Lake will be filled with holiday sparkle this weekend!

That's because the Fantasy of Lights Boat Parade, sponsored by SRP, is hitting the water.

It's a parade unlike any other.

Featuring some 50 lighted boats that cruise along the reflective waterfront, the Fantasy of Lights Boat Parade has been dazzling the community since 1999. Visitors are invited to bundle up and head to Tempe Beach Park for entertainment, holiday shopping, food, fireworks and of course, photo ops with Santa!

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2017

Location: Tempe Beach Park, 80 W. Rio Salado Pkwy, Tempe, AZ 85281

7 p.m.

Parade starts

Entertainment – Enjoy live music from local artists, Cesar Chavez Choir, Trevor Browne Dance Team, Joey Unami, and 76th Street

Holiday Shopping – Eat, drink and shop local handmade goods from various 6th Street Market vendors

Give Back – Bring an unopened jar of peanut butter to donate to the United Food Bank’s Peanut Butter Drive – just drop your jar off at one of the donation receptacles in Tempe Beach Park!



8 p.m.

Fireworks - Celebrate the holiday season with a big bang

Santa Claus – Bring your cameras and snap your holiday pics in Santa’s tent!

Entertainment – Enjoy more live music from local artists, 2Tone Lizard Kings!

Holiday Shopping – Continue to eat, drink and shop local handmade goods from various 6th Street Market vendors!

Give Back – Here's your last chance to donate to the United Food Bank’s Peanut Butter Drive – just drop your jar off at one of the donation receptacles in Tempe Beach Park!

Viewing tips: The floating units enter Tempe Town Lake at the Tempe Town Lake Marina and make their way to the north shore. The U-shaped parade route travels west to the buoys east of Tempe Center for the Arts, where they begin to make their way back east on Tempe Town Lake along the north shore.

