Police: Man found naked in running car passed out with woman, drugs, gun

A Phoenix man is facing drug and indecent exposure charges after he and a woman were discovered passed out in his running vehicle, he with his pants around his ankles.

According to police, Alejandro Leonel Molina was fully exposed when a security guard on his regular rounds spotted Molina’s Cadillac in the parking lot of a strip mall at 35th and Glendale avenues shortly after 2 a.m. Monday.

The vehicle was dark, but it was running and there was a gun on the dashboard within Molina’s reach, according to his court paperwork.

Police said the woman with Molina was fully clothed.

As officers approached the vehicle, one on either side, to assess the situation, they noted the gun, but that’s not all.

“We also observed a clear pipe commonly used to smoke narcotic or dangerous drugs underneath the subject’s right thigh sticking out,” reads the probable cause for arrest statement.

Officers knocked on the driver’s side window to wake Molina.

When they searched him, they found “a small clear plastic container with several different colored pills” and more than $7,000 cash. A search of Molina’s car turned up more than 7 ounces of heroin.

According to court paperwork, Molina, 24, told officers he paid $300 per ounce for the heroin, which he uses for “personal reasons.” He also said he has been using for more than three years “and cannot get off of it.”

“Alejandro stated the handgun found on the dash is his [mother’s] but he carries it on him because he always has a decent quantity of drugs and cash on him,” the arresting officer wrote in his report. “He stated he usually has that amount of drugs on him because he does not like to run out or get low. He stated he carries so much cash on him because he owes a lot of fines and is afraid the government will take his wages if he deposits it into a bank account.”

Officers booked Molina on suspicion of five felony counts related to drugs and weapons. The indecent exposure charge is a class 1 misdemeanor.

Molina was released on his own recognizance but is subject to electronic monitoring and supervision restrictions.

He is due back in court on Dec. 18 for a status conference and then again on Dec. 22 for a preliminary hearing.

