Naked man on roof arrested for exposing himself to Phoenix homeowner

A Phoenix man faces charges of indecent exposure and criminal trespassing after he was found naked on a woman's roof.

Police say that early Monday morning, 30-year-old Rudy James Ortega went onto the roof of a west Phoenix home. He was naked and exposing himself to the homeowner, Norma Quintero according to the police report.

The suspect initially refused to come off the roof. It took 20 minutes for officers to talk him into coming down.

The police report states that Ortega "displayed signs and symptoms of drug impairment and admitted to using heroin and methamphetamine earlier."

When asked, Ortega could not explain why he was naked.

In fact, police say the suspect was unable to properly answer any questions and was transported to the hospital for medical evaluation.

Quintero told officers that she had heard what sounded like someone walking on her roof. When she came outside to investigate she observed the suspect, naked on her roof.

"I was in shock. I didn't know what to do. I was scared, really scared. I wasn't able to sleep after. I have put locks on my windows and extra locks on my backyard door but I still don't feel safe," said Norma Quintero, the homeowner.

Ortega is set to appear in court Dec. 18.

Click/tap HERE to read a PDF of the police report.

