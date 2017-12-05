'Hamilton' at ASU Gammage: Here's your shot at tickets

If you want to see the smash hit “Hamilton” at Gammage Auditorium in February, you need to take action now.

A limited number of tickets go on sale Monday, but to have even a shot at getting them, you have to register for a new TicketMaster program called Verified Fan now. Like today.

Verified Fan is designed to give fans the opportunity to get tickets without competing against scalpers and bots.

"Verified Fan is the newest program to make tickets available to theatre-goers at regular prices,” “Hamilton” producer Jeffrey Seller said. “I am confident that it will be a valuable service to our fans. We know how challenging it is to buy tickets and this new Ticketmaster program will make the process a whole lot easier."

Verified Fan registration for “Hamilton” – easily one of the hottest tickets in town – opened Tuesday morning and runs through 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 7.

Registration, however, does not guarantee, that you will get an access code to buy tickets.

“Those who registered will be notified by Ticketmaster via email on Sunday, Dec. 10 if they have been selected for the Verified Fan on sale,” according to a news release from ASU Gammage and Broadway Across America. “The Ticketmaster Verified Fan on sale will be available for purchases online only.”

If you do get a code, you still need to be ready to move quickly. While a code gives you access to tickets, they are available on a first-come, first-served basis and are not guaranteed.

"Ticketmaster Verified Fan is a tremendous advance in ensuring that real patrons have access to tickets and we value the innovative approach that put fans first,” Colleen Jennings-Roggensack the executive director of ASU Gammage and ASU vice president for cultural affairs, said.

“Hamilton” -- the anchor of the 2017-2018 season -- runs at ASU Gamage Jan. 30-Feb. 25.

Maximum purchase limit of four tickets per household for the engagement

Tickets range from $79.50 - $189.50, with a select number of $489.50 premium seats available

Lottery for (40) $10 orchestra seats for all performances; details to be announced closer to the engagement

A very limited number of tickets will be available at ASU Gammage’s box office starting Dec. 11 at noon.

“’Hamilton’ is the story of America's founding father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation’s first treasury secretary,” explains the ASU Gammage/Broadway Across America news release. “Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, ‘Hamilton’ is the story of America then, as told by America now.”

Book, music and lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda

Direction byThomas Kail

Choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler

Musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire,

Based on Ron Chernow’s biography of Alexander Hamilton

Important details from TicketMaster Verified Fan

How does TicketMaster verified fan work?

Login with your Ticketmaster account or create a new account to complete registration.

Once your information has been submitted – you’ll receive an email to confirm you registered successfully.

If verified and randomly selected to receive an access code, you’ll receive a text on Monday, December 11 prior to the sale at 9AM MT. Your text will include your link to purchase and your unique access code to unlock access to tickets. Keep your phone handy – notifications may arrive 2-4 hours before the sale begins.

Details for the #VerifiedFan registration

To receive an access code, fans must first be verified through the registration process. Due to demand, registering does not guarantee you will be verified, receive a code or have the ability to purchase tickets. There is a strict four (4) ticket limit per order. Maximum aggregate ticket limit for all performances is 4 tickets.

