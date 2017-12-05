Home warranty company reverses decision and issues a check

Home warranty company reverses decision and issues a checkPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Bullies continue to mock 13-year-old girl who committed suicide, family says
Bullies continue to mock 13-year-old girl who committed suicide, family says
The parents of a 13-year-old California girl said the bullies who drove their daughter to commit suicide are still taunting their family.More >
The parents of a 13-year-old California girl said the bullies who drove their daughter to commit suicide are still taunting their family.More >
Spectacular Phoenix-area neighborhood holiday light displays
Spectacular Phoenix-area neighborhood holiday light displays
It’s the most wonderful time of the year and that means neighborhood holiday light displays. Here are some of the best and brightest light displays around the Phoenix area and other places.More >
It’s the most wonderful time of the year and that means neighborhood holiday light displays. Here are some of the best and brightest light displays around the Phoenix area and other places.More >
Man finds missing dog, asks for extra reward money
Man finds missing dog, asks for extra reward money
A Memphis couple is happy to have their missing dog back. However, they're less happy that the person who found him tried to negotiate double their reward offer to return him.More >
A Memphis couple is happy to have their missing dog back. However, they're less happy that the person who found him tried to negotiate double their reward offer to return him.More >
Trump forges ahead on Jerusalem-as-capital despite warnings
Trump forges ahead on Jerusalem-as-capital despite warnings
Abbas' adviser says Palestinian leaders would 'stop contacts' with US if Trump recognizes Jerusalem as Israel's capital.More >
Abbas' adviser says Palestinian leaders would 'stop contacts' with US if Trump recognizes Jerusalem as Israel's capital.More >
DUI suspect arrested again; family of deceased victim frustrated
DUI suspect arrested again; family of deceased victim frustrated
A Valley mom is frustrated that the man suspected of killing her son while driving was arrested again for DUI in Scottsdale, according to police.More >
A Valley mom is frustrated that the man suspected of killing her son while driving was arrested again for DUI in Scottsdale, according to police.More >
The dry streak is over: Phoenix receives rain
The dry streak is over: Phoenix receives rain
The Phoenix area hadn't received rain since the monsoon but that ended on Tuesday night.More >
The Phoenix area hadn't received rain since the monsoon but that ended on Tuesday night.More >
Naked man on roof arrested for exposing himself to Phoenix homeowner
Naked man on roof arrested for exposing himself to Phoenix homeowner
A Phoenix man faces charges of indecent exposure and criminal trespassing after he was found naked on a woman's roof.More >
A Phoenix man faces charges of indecent exposure and criminal trespassing after he was found naked on a woman's roof.More >
Single dad of 3 adopted boys: 'Fatherhood has brought me lots of joy'
Single dad of 3 adopted boys: 'Fatherhood has brought me lots of joy'
A 29-year-old single father decided to adopt his three boys because he believes everyone deserves a loving family.More >
A 29-year-old single father decided to adopt his three boys because he believes everyone deserves a loving family.More >
Ahwatukee neighbors step up game to stop pickleball games at night
Ahwatukee neighbors step up game to stop pickleball games at night
There is one neighborhood where the pickleball craze is clashing with neighbors' peace and quiet.More >
There is one neighborhood where the pickleball craze is clashing with neighbors' peace and quiet.More >
Neighborhood playground goes up in flames, arson suspected
Neighborhood playground goes up in flames, arson suspected
On most days, Kurt Warnstedt brings his boys to the park down the block to play on the slides, but Tuesday morning, there was nothing left on which to play.More >
On most days, Kurt Warnstedt brings his boys to the park down the block to play on the slides, but Tuesday morning, there was nothing left on which to play.More >
Homeless Samaritan buys home with money from fundraiser
Homeless Samaritan buys home with money from fundraiser
A homeless man who used his last $20 to fill up the gas tank of a stranded motorist in Philadelphia has bought a home with some of the nearly $400,000 raised for him by the woman he saved.More >
A homeless man who used his last $20 to fill up the gas tank of a stranded motorist in Philadelphia has bought a home with some of the nearly $400,000 raised for him by the woman he saved.More >
Recent 3 On Your Side storiesMore>>
-
3 On Your Side
Home warranty company reverses decision and issues a check
Home warranty company reverses decision and issues a check
With the help of 3 On Your Side, a home warranty company issues a Gilbert homeowner a $441 check to resolve a claim.More >
With the help of 3 On Your Side, a home warranty company issues a Gilbert homeowner a $441 check to resolve a claim.More >
3 On Your Side: Most viewed stories of 2017
3 On Your Side: Most viewed stories of 2017
Here are the 20 most viewed 3 On Your Side stories of 2017.More >
Here are the 20 most viewed 3 On Your Side stories of 2017.More >
3 On Your Side
TECH NEWS: Cellphone addiction
TECH NEWS: Cellphone addiction
More experts agree that cellphone addiction is real.More >
More experts agree that cellphone addiction is real.More >
3 On Your Side
Consumer Reports lists recalls
Consumer Reports lists recalls
3 On Your Side likes to remind consumers about important products that are being recalled due to safety risks. With that in mind, here are a few from Consumer Reports that you should know about.More >
3 On Your Side likes to remind consumers about important products that are being recalled due to safety risks. With that in mind, here are a few from Consumer Reports that you should know about.More >
3 On Your Side
3 On Your Side recoups nearly $7K during November
3 On Your Side recoups nearly $7K during November
3 On Your Side helps viewers recoup nearly $7,000 during November.More >
3 On Your Side helps viewers recoup nearly $7,000 during November.More >
3 On Your Side
Bringing the holidays 'back to the basics'
Bringing the holidays 'back to the basics'
Holiday shopping can be really stressful. There’s a lot of thought put into shopping. But a financial coach here in the Valley says it doesn’t have to be that way.More >
Holiday shopping can be really stressful. There’s a lot of thought put into shopping. But a financial coach here in the Valley says it doesn’t have to be that way.More >
3 On Your Side
Phoenix woman says UPS can't track lost iPhones
Phoenix woman says UPS can't track lost iPhones
A Phoenix woman says UPS lost her iPhones valued at $1,600 and their tracking system can't pinpoint where they are.More >
A Phoenix woman says UPS lost her iPhones valued at $1,600 and their tracking system can't pinpoint where they are.More >
VIDEO: Phoenix woman claims UPS lost her iPhones
VIDEO: Phoenix woman claims UPS lost her iPhones
A Phoenix woman said she sent two iPhones to her parents in California and UPS lost them. Now she wants to know why. (Tuesday, November 28, 2017)More >
Are those who telecommute happier?
Are those who telecommute happier?
Are telecommuters happier than those who work in an office?More >
Are telecommuters happier than those who work in an office?More >
3 On Your Side
Update: Good Samaritans help Tempe homeowner
Update: Good Samaritans help Tempe homeowner
Some good Samaritans came to the rescue of a Valley woman whose remodeling project was unfinished.More >
Some good Samaritans came to the rescue of a Valley woman whose remodeling project was unfinished.More >
Featured VideoMore>>
-
Bullies continue to mock 13-year-old girl who committed suicide, family says
Bullies continue to mock 13-year-old girl who committed suicide, family says
The parents of a 13-year-old California girl said the bullies who drove their daughter to commit suicide are still taunting their family.More >
The parents of a 13-year-old California girl said the bullies who drove their daughter to commit suicide are still taunting their family.More >
New beer at Four Peaks raises money for AZ Humane Society
New beer at Four Peaks raises money for AZ Humane Society
Four Peaks Brewery now has a special beer that benefits homeless animals.More >
Four Peaks Brewery now has a special beer that benefits homeless animals.More >
Phoenix area students reach out to newly deployed troops
Phoenix area students reach out to newly deployed troops
As thousands of additional troops deployed to Afghanistan this fall, some of their families feel like Americans back home have forgotten about the ongoing struggles in the war-torn country.More >
As thousands of additional troops deployed to Afghanistan this fall, some of their families feel like Americans back home have forgotten about the ongoing struggles in the war-torn country.More >
DUI suspect arrested again; family of deceased victim frustrated
DUI suspect arrested again; family of deceased victim frustrated
A Valley mom is frustrated that the man suspected of killing her son while driving was arrested again for DUI in Scottsdale, according to police.More >
A Valley mom is frustrated that the man suspected of killing her son while driving was arrested again for DUI in Scottsdale, according to police.More >
Gary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.
Click to learn more about Gary.
With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations
He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.
Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.
He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.
Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.
Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.
Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Parents rally after bullied girl commits suicide
Parents rally after bullied girl commits suicide
(Source: KCAL via CNN)More >
VIDEO: After a wet Tuesday, more dry weather expected
VIDEO: After a wet Tuesday, more dry weather expectedThe Valley is expected to see sunny skies during the next few days with high temperatures staying in the 70s. (Tuesday, December 5, 2017)More >
VIDEO: Neighbors vs. pickleballers
VIDEO: Neighbors vs. pickleballers
Pickleball courts are cropping up all over the Phoenix metro area. The sport is growing fast and those court are always busy, so much so that the Ahwatukee Recreation Center is looking at installing lights so pickleballers can keep playing after the sun goes down. Jason Barry explains why that's not sitting well with neighbors. (Monday, Dec. 4, 2018)More >
Pickleball courts are cropping up all over the Phoenix metro area. The sport is growing fast and those court are always busy, so much so that the Ahwatukee Recreation Center is looking at installing lights so pickleballers can keep playing after the sun goes down. Jason Barry explains why that's not sitting well with neighbors. (Monday, Dec. 4, 2018)More >
VIDEO: Family speaks after child killed by driver
VIDEO: Family speaks after child killed by driver
A teen was killed on Friday by a car and on Monday a family spoke about the pain of losing him. (Monday, December 4, 2017)More >
VIDEO: Family looks for justice after DUI crash killed loved one
VIDEO: Family looks for justice after DUI crash killed loved one
Family members of a victim in a DUI crash are looking for justice for their loved one.More >
Family members of a victim in a DUI crash are looking for justice for their loved one.More >
VIDEO: Woman speaks about finding naked man on her roof
VIDEO: Woman speaks about finding naked man on her roof
A homeowner spoke about seeing a nake man on her roof on Monday morning. (Tuesday, December 5, 2017)More >