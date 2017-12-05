3 On Your Side

Home warranty company reverses decision and issues a check

Things sure have turned around for Mario Perfetti.

"Yeah! Really nice. I'm really happy with the way it turned out,” Perfetti told 3 On Your Side.

In a previous 3 On Your Side report, Perfetti told us how he and his son put a bag of popcorn into their microwave oven and pressed the popcorn button. But, seconds later, they say the bag erupted into flames.

[READ MORE: Home warranty company denies claim; homeowner frustrated]

“That's crazy,” 3 On Your Side’s Gary Harper told Perfetti.

“It is,” Perfetti replied. “It really is.”

According to Perfetti, the fire caused the microwave to not work anymore.

So, he submitted a claim to Total Protect, a home warranty company that pays to repair or replace broken items.

Perfetti says he's been paying $38 a month for the warranty and he was a little surprised when Total Protect denied his claim.

“That really ticked me off. I'm like, 'Is this the way they work?'" Perfetti pondered.

So, 3 On Your Side got involved and we asked Total Protect Home Warranty to look into Perfetti’s case again to make sure they made the right decision.

Total Protect did, and you know what? They changed their mind. Total Protect mailed Perfetti a check for $441 to replace his microwave.

“They apologized to me after the second review that they had and we got it all solved thanks to Channel 3 news,” Perfetti said.

The Gilbert homeowner says he is thrilled that Total Protect Home Warranty not only returned his deductible, which they didn’t have to do, but they also gave him money to replace his broken microwave for a total of $441.

In fact, Perfetti already has his new microwave installed and ready to go.

Perfetti says it would never have happened if 3 On Your Side didn't get involved.

"Gary Harper did a really nice job and stayed on top of everything,” Perfetti said. “He called me and called them you know? And, finally, we got the check."

3 On Your Side would like to thank Total Protect Home Warranty for looking into the issue at our request. We certainly appreciate the way they resolved the issue too.

3 On Your Side

