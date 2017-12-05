Jobertising.com: West Valley Career Fair

West Valley Career Fair this Tuesday, December 5, 2017, at the Renaissance Glendale Hotel Spa & Convention Center - Over 1,550 local jobs are up for grabs

Jobertising.com has partnered with some of Glendale's best companies to bring you the West Valley Career Fair at the Renaissance Glendale Hotel and Spa (9495 W. Coyotes Blvd, Glendale, AZ 85305). Over 1,550 jobs will be available. The job fair will take place this Tuesday, December 5, 2017, from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Make sure to bring plenty of resumes and dress ready to interview. Attendance is free for job seekers.

To register please visit: https://jobertising.com/CareerFair-Glendale-December-2017

Some of the featured companies include American Express, Cognosante, Chase, Connect 202 Partners, Coder Camps, Enterprise, First Command Financial Services, Arizona at Work, Arizona National Guard, Asurion, Canyon State Institute, PSCU Forward, Valley Life and many more.

For information, visit: www.jobertising.com, or call (520) 668-8646.

Every dollar spent at Barro's goes to St. Mary's Food Bank to fight hunger

If you love pizza, this story is for you. It's St. Mary's biggest events of the year, and they're asking for your help. All you have to do is buy a pizza, and you could feed 70 people. Today, at all Barro Pizza locations across the Valley, every dollar spent will go to St. Mary's Food Bank. That's right! 100-percent of proceeds from every bite of food, every sip of a drink, all day, at all 39 stores, will go directly to fight hunger in Arizona. Last year, they raised $194,000, and this year they're hoping to top $200,000, which would allow the food bank to distribute enough food for 1.4 million meals in the month of December.

Barro's Holiday Hunger Fight

Eat a little, help a lot:

1 large pizza = 70 meals

1 order of wings = 42 meals

1 side salad = 25 meals

1 fountain drink = 13 meals

For more information and locations: www.barrospizza.com/locations.

For more information on St. Mary's Food Bank: www.StMarysFoodBank.org, or call 602-242-FOOD.

Arizona's first state licensed dispensary celebrates 5 years

Arizona's first state licensed dispensary, Arizona Organix, opened its doors five years ago, changing the face of the medical-marijuana industry here in the Valley. Since then, they have earned a place in the spotlight.

For more information: http://www.arizonaorganix.org/

Arizona Organix

5301 W Glendale Ave, Glendale, AZ 85301

623-937-2752

Valley man shows off large hot sauce collection

He might just have the largest hot sauce collection in the Valley, with thousands of unique bottles, cans and containers of hot sauces proudly displayed all over his Glendale home. We join Vic Clinco, as he walks us through his collectables, and his upcoming feature in the latest Phoenix Magazine.

To read the article visit: http://www.phoenixmag.com/people/homeboys-like-it-hot.html

It's a Holi-YAY celebration at Pinspiration

It's the most wonderful, and stressful, time of year. But, to make your life easier and a little more fun, we head over to Pinspiration to learn about one of the top trends this year, a pineapple tree, and how to make your very own. From now until the New Year, there are endless ways to celebrate as Pinterest reveals some 750 million holiday ideas each year. And, thanks to Pinspiration we learn a few of them, and ways to make your holiday a Holi-yay!

Holiday Hours:

Monday-Wednesday will be available to be reserved for Groups of 5+ and Special Events/Team Builders. We will be open from 6-9pm on these evenings for Splatter dates and Splatter Reservations!

EXTENDED HOLIDAY HOURS: They will open earlier every day Thursday- Sunday at 10AM.

Thursday: 10am-9pm

Friday-Saturday: 10am-10pm

Sunday: 10am-8pm

Please call ahead at 480-636-8010 or email info@pinspiration.com before visiting so we can make sure your space is reserved for your group.

Visit their website at: www.pinspiration.com

Pinspiration

5410 E. High Street, Ste 105

Phoenix, AZ 85054

480-636-8010

The new Cavalia promises to be bigger than ever

Cavalia Odysseo is pushing the limits of live entertainment as they prepare to gallop in to Arizona this winter, and we get a sneak-peak. The $30 million-dollar production will now feature more horses, artists, acrobatics, dancers and musicians, promising to be more magical and spectacular than ever before. The world's largest touring production begins February 21, 2018.

Tickets for the family-friendly show are now on sale at www.cavalia.com or by calling 1-866-999-8111.

For more information visit: www.cavalia.com or www.facebook.com/cavalia.

So, you bought an Instant Pot - now what?

Our favorite food blogger Joanie Simon is the queen of pressure cooking. She shows us her favorite new recipes!

Instant Pot Mashed Sweet Potatoes

Instant Pots were a super popular black Friday item. You can make almost all of your holiday sides in them.

If you did regular mashed potatoes for Thanksgiving, change it up with flavor-packed sweet potatoes for Christmas.

This recipe only calls for 6 ingredients and is actually much healthier than standard holiday taters, but not lacking in any flavor.

I like to top them with drizzled maple syrup and paprika when serving.

Ingredients

3lbs sweet potatoes peeled and cut into 2 in pieces (doesn't have to be precise since you're going to mash them)

1 cup vegetable broth

4 oz. Franklin Foods Greek Cream Cheese

2 dashes of nutmeg

½ tsp salt (plus more to your taste)

maple syrup for drizzle *optional

Instructions

Place the sweet potatoes into the Instant Pot with 1 cup of vegetable broth and cook on manual for 7 minutes. Once the timer expires, quick release the pressure and remove the lid once the pressure is fully released.

Drain off ¼ cup worth of the broth from the cooked potatoes, by removing the insert from the Instant Pot, reserving the remaining in the pot with the potatoes.

Add the remaining ingredients into the pot with the potatoes and mash with a potato masher until they're as smooth or as chunky as you like them.

Add salt to taste.

Serve as is or drizzled with maple syrup.

Instant Pot Green Bean Casserole

There were a number of Green Bean Casseroles on the internet for the Instant Pot, but I really wanted one that had a great sauce. That's why I made this recipe.

Be sure to use fresh green beans, not canned. The canned will turn to mush when pressure cooked. You could use frozen, but put them into the pot while they're still frozen.

The cooking time on the Instant Pot for this recipe is 1 minute!

The creamy sauce is added after the initial pressure cooking so that it doesn't separate and get clumpy.

Ingredients

2 Tbsp. butter

1 yellow onion, minced

4 oz. baby bella mushrooms, chopped

½ tsp dried thyme (1 tsp fresh)

½ tsp salt

1 cup chicken or vegetable stock

32 oz. fresh green beans, trimmed

1 Tbsp. corn starch

¾ cup sour cream

¼ tsp garlic salt

Dash nutmeg

1 tsp Worcestershire

¼ tsp pepper

4 oz. diced low-moisture mozzarella

4 oz. French fried onions - divided

Instructions

Put the Instant Pot on 'sauté' mode and add in the butter and the onion and stir to cook the onions until fragrant.

Stir in the mushrooms, thyme and salt and keep stirring until the mushrooms soften slightly.

Add the stock and fresh green beans to the pot and stir to combine.

Place the lid on the Instant Pot and set to manual for 1 minute, ensuring the top is sealed.

While that cooks, combine the sour cream, salt, nutmeg, Worcestershire, and pepper in a small bowl and set aside.

Once the timer goes off, quick release the pressure.

Once the pressure is completely released, sprinkle 1 Tbsp. corn starch over all of the mixture and stir so that it dissolves.

Next, add the mozzarella, the sour cream mixture and 2 oz. of the fried onions to the pot and stir to combine. The cheese will start to melt and get stringy.

Transfer the combined mixture to a 2-quart serving casserole dish and top with remaining French-fried onions.

Serve and enjoy!

For more information visit: www.JoanieSimon.com

Email: food@joaniesimon.com

Pangea Land of the Dinosaurs opening next week

Pangaea Land of the Dinosaurs promises to be unlike anything the Valley has ever seen. Land of the Dinos is an indoor interactive exhibit and educational center located at OdySea in Scottsdale. Complete with realistic recreations of prehistoric habitats and more than 50 life-like robotic dinosaurs, Pangaea Land of the Dinosaurs should be one for the ages. Opening day is December 12th.

For more information about the exhibit, tickets, group sales and more, please visit: https://pangaealandofthedinosaurs.com/

Pangaea Land of the Dinosaurs will be located inside OdySea in the Desert at 9500 E Via de Ventura, Scottsdale, AZ, 85256.

For more information and a schedule of events visit: www.odyseainthedesert.com.

Eric Ramsey performs at The Listening Room

Kick off the holiday season with a concert at The Listening Room Phoenix by longtime local musicians, Eric Ramsey and Jack Alves. On Thursday, December 7 at 7 pm, the duo will perform together Jack playing holiday guitar music and Eric debuting songs from his new album, "It's a Rough World, Baby." The audience will enjoy familiar tunes, new takes on old classics, and all new, original material. Eric will appear on Good Morning Arizona to give viewers a preview of what to expect during the concert at The Listening Room.

Eric Ramsey has been performing throughout the Valley for nearly 40 years. With soaring vocals and organic arrangements, his original compositions reflect his musical influences, but come from a place all their own.

A highly awarded blues and folk artist, Eric is a two-time champion of the Phoenix Blues Society's Blues Showdown, and was a semi-finalist at the International Blues Challenge in Memphis Tennessee. He was also tapped for the prestigious Songwriter's Showcase produced by Tempe Center for the Arts, filmed for PBS distribution.

Jack Alves has been thrilling Arizona audiences for over 30 years with his highly technical acoustic guitar skills. His acoustic "guitar army" consists of two twelve strings, one six strings and one slide.

Jack has appeared in concert with a variety of well-known musicians, including Willie Nelson, Leon Redbone, Suzanne Vega, Tracy Chapman, Charlie Daniels, and George Strait.

An intimate 50-seat acoustic music studio, at The Listening Room, audiences get to interact with the musicians and see them up close. A one-of-a-kind performance experience, during each show, the audience actually becomes part of a live recording session.

Tickets for the concert are $20 at the door. The Listening Room Phoenix is a BYOB venue.

For more information: www.thelisteningroomphoenix.com

The Listening Room Phoenix

4614 N. 7th St.

Phoenix, AZ 85014

Ph. 480-390-4900

