Booker scores 46 to lift Suns past 76ers 115-101

1 child dead, another critical after dump truck, SUV collide in Phoenix
One child is dead and another one is in critical condition following a multiple-vehicle crash Monday morning, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.More >
McDonald's revives Dollar Menu name with $1, $2 and $3 items
The Dollar Menu is making a McComeback. McDonald's said Tuesday that it is reviving the name of the once-popular value menu next month after a two-year absence.More >
Plea deals offered in brutal death of Pima County baby
The three people facing charges in the brutal death of a 6-month-old Pima County girl earlier this year have been offered plea deals.More >
Man charged with sexually abusing baby less than a year old
GSCO investigators said Armes was already listed as a sex offender for unrelated crimes and he may face additional sex abuse charges.More >
PD: Man arrested for sexually assaulting Uber driver in Tempe
A Kingman man is facing a sexual assault charge after touching an Uber driver in Tempe, police said.More >
Spectacular Phoenix-area neighborhood holiday light displays
It’s the most wonderful time of the year and that means neighborhood holiday light displays. Here are some of the best and brightest light displays around the Phoenix area and other places.More >
Boy celebrating his 7th birthday dies at hotel pool party
Authorities say a 7-year-old boy celebrating his birthday died after being pulled from a hotel pool during his party.More >
Ahwatukee neighbors step up game to stop pickleball games at night
There is one neighborhood where the pickleball craze is clashing with neighbors' peace and quiet.More >
Teen stabbed, set on fire by man she met on Facebook: Police
A Philadelphia man is accused of stabbing a 15-year-old girl more than 50 times and burning her body after they met on social media.More >
Radio employees fired for racist commentary at a high school basketball game
A video from a basketball game between two Iowa high schools featured two radio commentators making racist comments. The radio station, KIOW says those responsible have been fired.More >
Surprise family hit by thieves twice in one day
A Surprise couple was hit by thieves twice in one day.More >
VIDEO: 2 children, adult injured following multiple-vehicle crash in Phoenix
Phoenix fire officials say that three people including two children were hospitalized following a multiple-vehicle near 51st Avenue and Broadway Road.More >
VIDEO: 1 dead, 1 hurt after rollover crash on Loop 202 in Mesa
One woman is dead and another is hurt after a rollover crash on the Loop 202 in Mesa on Sunday night.More >
VIDEO: Neighbors vs. pickleballers
Pickleball courts are cropping up all over the Phoenix metro area. The sport is growing fast and those court are always busy, so much so that the Ahwatukee Recreation Center is looking at installing lights so pickleballers can keep playing after the sun goes down. Jason Barry explains why that's not sitting well with neighbors. (Monday, Dec. 4, 2018)More >
VIDEO: PD: Man arrested sexually assaulted female Uber driver
Police said a man is facing sex abuse charges for assaulting a female Uber driver while she drove on the Loop 202. (Monday, December 4, 2017)More >
Surprise Family Hit By Thieves Twice In One Day
Think you've had a bad day? A couple in Surprise, Arizona share their story about how they were the victims of bad guys twice in one day
