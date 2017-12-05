Cyclist riding across America to raise money for kids

Tony Bronzell is riding across America to raise money for St. Jude's. (Source: Tony Bronzell)

A man who is doing a cross-country ride to raise money for a good cause, made a stop in Phoenix on Monday.

Tony Bronzell is riding his bicycle from Florida to California.

He hopes to raise $100,000 for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Bronzell left on Oct. 29 in St. Augustine, Florida. He said while he loves riding, there are days it puts his willpower to the test.

"As you go through different parts of the country and different places you find out that this is a little more than I expected, like 20 mph winds in your face or the crazy twisting hills of west Texas," Bronzell said.

Despite the obstacles, he said the natural landscape is amazing.

But one of the best parts, he said, was all the people who were willing to donate.

"We were eating at the Longhorn restaurant in Tombstone and the waitress came and said, 'Your dinner is on us' and I was like, 'What?' So we tipped her really big and she wouldn't take the tip. She donated that to the bike run," Bronzell said.

Bronzell said he started the ride because he when heard families never receive a bill at St. Jude's, where their children are getting treatment, he knew he just had to help.

He said he will be in San Diego by Dec. 11 or 12.

For more information, visit his website.

