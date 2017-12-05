Closing arguments set to begin in trial of former Mesa officer accused of murder

Criminal defense attorney Jason Lamm, who is not involved with the trial, said Brailsford’s attorneys will use their closing argument to build a case that he acted in self-defense. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Closing arguments are scheduled to begin Tuesday in the trial of a former Mesa police officer charged with second-degree murder.

Philip “Mitch” Brailsford, 27, is accused of shooting and killing an unarmed Texas man while responding to a call at a Mesa hotel in 2016.

Prosecutors have argued the shooting was unjustified. Brailsford testified last week he opened fire because he thought the man, Daniel Shaver, was reaching for a gun.

Criminal defense attorney Jason Lamm, who is not involved with the trial, said Brailsford’s attorneys will use their closing argument to build a case that he acted in self-defense. That poses an added layer of difficulty for the prosecution, he said.

“The prosecutor will get the first closing argument and it's going to be critical for the prosecutor to argue that this was an intentional killing. But uniquely under Arizona law, it's the state that has the burden of disproving that he acted in self-defense,” Lamm said.

Lamm said there are clues, based on the questions the prosecutor asked Brailsford during cross-examination, that the state may ask the jury to consider lesser charges in addition to second-degree murder, like manslaughter and negligent homicide.

“But if it's self-defense, it's a not guilty verdict across the board,” he said.

“In my opinion, although I've been wrong before, I think this case resolves in a not guilty verdict,” Lamm said.

