PD: Man arrested for sexually assaulting Uber driver in Tempe

Police said Danny Hale, Jr. sexually assaulted an Uber driver in Tempe. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

A Kingman man is facing a sexual assault charge after touching an Uber driver in Tempe, police said.

Shortly after midnight on Sunday, the Uber driver was taking Danny Hale, Jr., to a location in Scottsdale.

While on the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway, police said Hale, who was sitting in the front seat, grabbed the woman by the arm and then touched her breasts and between her legs.

[RAW VIDEO: Man accused of sexually assaulting Uber driver faces judge]

Police say the woman tried to push him off several times. She eventually pulled off the freeway and told Hale to get out of the car on North Scottsdale Road.

She called the police, who arrested Hale a short time later, court documents said.

Police say Hale seemed intoxicated and did admit to touching the driver but only to calm her down and that the touching wasn't inappropriate.

We reached out to Uber who released this statement:

"The behavior of the driver reported is unacceptable and clearly against Uber's Policies. The riders have been removed from the app while we continue to look into this incident."

Uber also said that the man accused of sexually assaulting the driver wasn't the person who arranged the ride.

He made his first court appearance where bond was set at $10,000.

Hale is set to appear in court next Monday.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.