Chandler K-9 officer fighting brain tumor diagnosis

An online fundraiser has been set up to pay for Bronco's treatments. (Source: youcaring.com)

Berner bought his partner from the department, ready to take on the fight to save him. (Source: Chandler Police Department)

Bronco needs radiation to fight off a brain tumor. (Source: youcaring.com)

A Valley K-9 Officer is receiving lifesaving care to fight off a brain tumor that ended his career.

Every day for the last three years, Chandler police officer Eric Berner and K-9 Bronco have worked side by side.

"He's my best friend," said Berner. "He's my buddy."

In late October, something was wrong.

"I went to check him and he was in full seizure," said Berner.

Bronco has more than a dozen seizures that night. "It was bad. It was totally bad," said Berner.

The 8-year-old Belgian Malinois was immediately taken off duty and rushed to the vet clinic for testing. They found a tumor the size of a small grape on Bronco's brain.

"I think Bronco was fortunate his tumor was this small and has a really good chance of doing very well following the treatment," said Dr. Eric Boshoven with Arizona Veterinary Oncology

Berner bought his partner from the department, ready to take on the fight to save him. But he was unprepared for the $12,000 price tag that comes with his radiation.

"It was quite expensive and shocking, to be honest with you," said Berner.

Bronco will never work again.

"He was a great police officer and he'll miss it big time," said Berner.

But treatment should extend his life at least another two years.

"He absolutely would give up his life in a second to save me," said Berner. "And that dedication deserves our dedication back to them."

An online fundraiser has been set up to pay for Bronco's treatments.

Berner says he's grateful for the numerous large donations have already come in from groups like Back the Blue Pet Rescue, the Perseus Foundation, Retired Paws, CLASA (The Chandler Lieutenant and Sergeants Association) and Livi and Joe Kacic.

Berner expects more medical expenses in the future for Bronco's continued care.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.