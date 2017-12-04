Chandler K-9 officer fighting brain tumor diagnosis

Chandler K-9 officer fighting brain tumor diagnosisPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Surprise family hit by thieves twice in one day
Surprise family hit by thieves twice in one day
A Surprise couple was hit by thieves twice in one day.More >
A Surprise couple was hit by thieves twice in one day.More >
UPDATE
1 child dead, another critical after dump truck, SUV collide in Phoenix
1 child dead, another critical after dump truck, SUV collide in Phoenix
One child is dead and another one is in critical condition following a multiple-vehicle crash Monday morning, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.More >
One child is dead and another one is in critical condition following a multiple-vehicle crash Monday morning, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.More >
2 women ejected in fatal crash on Loop 202 in Mesa
2 women ejected in fatal crash on Loop 202 in Mesa
Two women were ejected, killing one, after a tire failure caused the vehicle to lose control and roll over on the Loop 202 in Mesa, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.More >
Two women were ejected, killing one, after a tire failure caused the vehicle to lose control and roll over on the Loop 202 in Mesa, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.More >
Police: 18-year-old admits to molesting 50 children
Police: 18-year-old admits to molesting 50 children
Authorities say a teen who turned himself in to police has confessed to molesting some 50 children over the past years across Southern California.More >
Authorities say a teen who turned himself in to police has confessed to molesting some 50 children over the past years across Southern California.More >
Full circle at Arizona's Family
Full circle at Arizona's Family
Seventeen years ago this month, I moved out of Arizona to start my very first broadcasting job. It was a surprise to meet my future husband at that station, and even more of a surprise to be working side-by-side again so many years later.More >
Seventeen years ago this month, I moved out of Arizona to start my very first broadcasting job. It was a surprise to meet my future husband at that station, and even more of a surprise to be working side-by-side again so many years later.More >
Boy celebrating his 7th birthday dies at hotel pool party
Boy celebrating his 7th birthday dies at hotel pool party
Authorities say a 7-year-old boy celebrating his birthday died after being pulled from a hotel pool during his party.More >
Authorities say a 7-year-old boy celebrating his birthday died after being pulled from a hotel pool during his party.More >
BREAKING
Plea deals offered in brutal death of Pima County baby
Plea deals offered in brutal death of Pima County baby
The three people facing charges in the brutal death of a 6-month-old Pima County girl earlier this year have been offered plea deals.More >
The three people facing charges in the brutal death of a 6-month-old Pima County girl earlier this year have been offered plea deals.More >
Teen stabbed, set on fire by man she met on Facebook: Police
Teen stabbed, set on fire by man she met on Facebook: Police
A Philadelphia man is accused of stabbing a 15-year-old girl more than 50 times and burning her body after they met on social media.More >
A Philadelphia man is accused of stabbing a 15-year-old girl more than 50 times and burning her body after they met on social media.More >
PD: Man intentionally runs over wife, daughter of MCSO deputy
PD: Man intentionally runs over wife, daughter of MCSO deputy
Police say a man intentionally ran down a woman and her daughter in a North Phoenix neighborhood. Witnesses say the driver then backed up and ran over the woman again.More >
Police say a man intentionally ran down a woman and her daughter in a North Phoenix neighborhood. Witnesses say the driver then backed up and ran over the woman again.More >
Glendale PD: Suspect in custody after fatal hit-and-run collision
Glendale PD: Suspect in custody after fatal hit-and-run collision
A suspect is in custody after a fatal hit-and-run collision Saturday evening involving a car and pedestrian, police said.More >
A suspect is in custody after a fatal hit-and-run collision Saturday evening involving a car and pedestrian, police said.More >
Phoenix PD: Man accidentally shoots self after hanging onto moving car
Phoenix PD: Man accidentally shoots self after hanging onto moving car
A man accidentally shot himself in the leg after an argument led to him hanging onto a moving car in Phoenix on Monday, according to the Phoenix Police Department.More >
A man accidentally shot himself in the leg after an argument led to him hanging onto a moving car in Phoenix on Monday, according to the Phoenix Police Department.More >
Lauren Reimer joined the 3TV/CBS 5 family in June 2016. She is originally from Racine, WI but is no stranger to our heat.
Click to learn more about Lauren.
She previously worked for KVOA in Tucson, covering topics that matter to Arizonans including the monsoon, wildfires and border issues. During the child migrant crisis of 2014, Reimer was one of only a handful of journalists given access to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection detention facility in Nogales, where hundreds of unaccompanied children were being held after crossing into the U.S. from Central America. Before that, Reimer worked at WREX in Rockford, IL. Lauren is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee and still visits home often. When not chasing news stories, Reimer loves to explore, enjoying everything from trying new adventurous foods to visiting state and national parks or local places of historical significance.
Featured VideoMore>>
-
Ahwatukee neighbors step up game to stop pickleball games at night
Ahwatukee neighbors step up game to stop pickleball games at night
There is one neighborhood where the pickleball craze is clashing with neighbors' peace and quiet.More >
There is one neighborhood where the pickleball craze is clashing with neighbors' peace and quiet.More >
3 On Your Side
TECH NEWS: Cellphone Addiction
TECH NEWS: Cellphone Addiction
More experts agree that cellphone addiction is real.More >
More experts agree that cellphone addiction is real.More >
Chandler K-9 officer fighting brain tumor diagnosis
Chandler K-9 officer fighting brain tumor diagnosis
A Valley K-9 Officer is receiving lifesaving care to fight off a brain tumor that ended his career.More >
A Valley K-9 Officer is receiving lifesaving care to fight off a brain tumor that ended his career.More >
Health officials see 500% increase in flu cases in Arizona
Health officials see 500% increase in flu cases in Arizona
"Arizona is seeing an increase in flu cases this year and we're seeing them earlier than we typically do,” said Jessica Rigler with the Arizona Department of Health Services.More >
"Arizona is seeing an increase in flu cases this year and we're seeing them earlier than we typically do,” said Jessica Rigler with the Arizona Department of Health Services.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: 2 children, adult injured following multiple-vehicle crash in Phoenix
VIDEO: 2 children, adult injured following multiple-vehicle crash in Phoenix
Phoenix fire officials say that three people including two children were hospitalized following a multiple-vehicle near 51st Avenue and Broadway Road.More >
Phoenix fire officials say that three people including two children were hospitalized following a multiple-vehicle near 51st Avenue and Broadway Road.More >
VIDEO: 1 dead, 1 hurt after rollover crash on Loop 202 in Mesa
VIDEO: 1 dead, 1 hurt after rollover crash on Loop 202 in Mesa
One woman is dead and another is hurt after a rollover crash on the Loop 202 in Mesa on Sunday night.More >
One woman is dead and another is hurt after a rollover crash on the Loop 202 in Mesa on Sunday night.More >
VIDEO: Stolen purse leads to stolen truck
VIDEO: Stolen purse leads to stolen truck
A suspect stole a woman's purse and then goes to the victim's home where he stole a pickup truck in Surprise. (Sunday, December 3, 2017)More >
RAW VIDEO: Man who police say ran over woman faces judge
RAW VIDEO: Man who police say ran over woman faces judge
Police say a man ran over and killed a woman and injured her daughter and on Thursday he made his first court appearance. (Thursday, November 30, 2017)More >
Police say a man ran over and killed a woman and injured her daughter and on Thursday he made his first court appearance. (Thursday, November 30, 2017)More >
VIDEO: Apache County boy jams out to George Strait's Songs
VIDEO: Apache County boy jams out to George Strait's Songs
A boy from Apache County, Arizona was lucky enough to have dad catch his entire rendition of one of George Strait's biggest hits..More >
A boy from Apache County, Arizona was lucky enough to have dad catch his entire rendition of one of George Strait's biggest hits..More >
VIDEO: Woman killed in Glendale hit-and-run
VIDEO: Woman killed in Glendale hit-and-run
Police said a suspect was arrested after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run collision in Glendale on Saturday. (December 2, 2017)More >