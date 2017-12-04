CAST YOUR VOTE: Scottsdale police seek help naming new puppy

A new face and four furry paws are walking the streets of Scottsdale with the men and women of the police department, but they need your help giving him a name.

The 11-month-old English chocolate Labrador will serve in the Scottsdale Police Department’s Crisis Intervention Section. He will comfort crime victims and various people in the community during some of their darkest days.

Scottsdale police officials said their new puppy will continue the legacy of their beloved Crisis Response canine, “Fozzie,” who died.

While this is a heavy burden for such a rookie puppy, he will have some outside help getting ready for the job. Julie Banfill with Dogology Contemporary Canine Services is donating her time to train the dog, which was donated by Zona Labradors’ Tish Dittman.

The police department is asking for the public’s help in choosing a name for their newest canine—they are stuck between Churchill, Chase, Charlie, Chip and Copper. Click here to submit your vote.

The voting closes at 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 11.

