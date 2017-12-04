Family remembers 13-year-old hit & killed by driver in south Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

In south Phoenix, 19th Avenue is a very busy street.

It's one that 13-year-old Cordell Gooch rode his bike on every day to and from school.

"Cordell was a bright, intelligent, loving person who loved his family," said Kim Johnson, Cordell’s aunt.

Tragically, on Friday afternoon, Cordell was hit and killed by a car while riding his bike home at 19th Avenue and Broadway Road.

[ORIGINAL STORY: PD: 13-year-old boy struck, killed riding bicycle in south Phoenix]

“You don’t expect it to happen and it’s very difficult,” said Johnson.

His family wants the public to know Cordell was more than just a victim. He loved sports, dancing, reading and science.

And he had just told his mother he wanted to be a basketball player when he grew up.

"She never imagined that three days later all his dreams and hopes and goals would come to a tragic end. She cries every day every minute for her baby Cordell," said Johnson.

Police say the driver is a 17-year-old boy who they believe may have been under the influence.

Charges are pending toxicology reports.

"You don't have a clue what you have done you don't have a clue who you have taken not only from this family but from this world. Just remember Cordell Gooch, Cordell Gooch, for the rest of your life never forget that name and never forget his face," said Johnson. 

