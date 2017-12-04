Memorable quotes by Sen. John McCain

[APP USERS: Click here to view the slideshow]

In his 30+ years in Congress, Senator John McCain has become one of the most influential voices in the Senate and earned the reputation for speaking his mind. Click through the photos for some of his most memorable quotes, including those found in his book, "Faith of My Fathers".

