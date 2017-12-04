7 arrested in Dream Act protest outside McCain's office

The demonstration was part of a nationwide movement where sit-ins happened all across the U.S. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Hundreds of people in Phoenix staged a "sit-in" at Sen. John McCain's Phoenix office, in an effort to pass a replacement for the DREAM Act and a group of them were arrested on Monday.

"What do we want? Clean DREAM Act!" When do we want it? Now!" the protesters shouted at the office near 24th Street and Camelback Road.

The DREAM Act would be something like DACA, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, which helped protect some 800,000 undocumented young people who came to the U.S. illegally as children. But President Donald Trump dismantled the legislation in early September.

"We have more support than ever from voters and people all around this country who say we belong in the place we call home," said Belen Sisa, a protester.

Seven of the protesters were arrested on trespassing charges.

The demonstration was part of a nationwide movement where sit-ins happened all across the U.S, demanding national politicians pass a DREAM Act that's not connected to any other border legislation. Activists said they want the DREAM Act attached to the year-end spending bill and urged lawmakers to vote against it if it doesn't have the DREAM Act.

"Sen. McCain continues to say he supports us but will not take action. His inaction means he is taking the side of those who have taken the program away and do not care that we are your neighbors, we are your co-workers and we are students and we are not just the future we are present workers who are contributing and who have lives here. We can not continue to live in a limbo," said Sisa.

Back in September, the Trump administration said it would give Congress six months to come up with a legislative fix before the government stops renewing permits for people already covered by the program. During that time, McCain called for "permanent protections" for so-called DREAMers and said it was "unconscionable" to send young people back to a country they didn't know.

Congress has until Dec. 8 to reach a budget deal before funding for the government runs out.

The activists plan to be outside Sen. Jeff Flake's office on Tuesday.

