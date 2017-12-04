Turkey Pot Pie Using Left Over Thanksgiving Turkey

What You Need:

1 can of cream of potato soup

1 can Veg All Veggies, drained

1 cup of leftover turkey (or more if you want more turkey in the pot pie)

3/4 cup milk

1/8 teaspoon pepper

2 frozen pie crusts

What You Do:



1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

2. Combine and mix all ingredients except pie crusts and keep the crusts frozen until you are ready to use.

3. Next pour the mixture into one frozen pie crust. It is very important that you keep your crusts frozen until you are ready to assemble the pot pie.

4. To fake make (since this is not a homemade crust – no time for that!) that perfect top crust, simply pop the other frozen crust right out of the pan and place on top of the pot pie. This is such a cool and easy trick! If the crust is truly frozen, it should pop right out after you loosen the edges.

5. Cut a slit in middle of the top crust for venting during baking and bake uncovered for 30 minutes at 400 degrees.