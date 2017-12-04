Ex-truck driver gets prison for dumping sewage in Phoenix

The Arizona Attorney General's Office says Michael Wayne Higgins pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful discharge last month and will pay nearly $4,000 in cleanup costs. (Source: AG's Office)

A former truck driver for a Phoenix company who was indicted for dumping thousands of gallons of sewage into a school's storm drainage system has been sentenced to nine months in prison.

The Arizona Attorney General's Office says Michael Wayne Higgins pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful discharge last month and will pay nearly $4,000 in cleanup costs.

Higgins faced up a prison term of up to 2.5 years.

[RELATED: Ex-truck driver pleads guilty to sewage dumping in Phoenix]

[RELATED: Truck driver charged for dumping thousands of gallons of waste into storm drain]

Authorities say Higgins was working as a tanker truck driver for Emergency Pumping & Plumbing in August 2016 when he dumped the sewage at the Austin School for Exceptional Children Phoenix West Campus.

They say the storm drainage system flowed from the school's parking lot into a grassy area that was used as a playground.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.