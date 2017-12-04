Speak of the Devils Podcast: Herm Edwards hired by ASU

Get ready to put up points on the Scoreboard of Life.

It's happened. Arizona State has hired Herm Edwards as the new head football coach. Plus, they're restructuring the program to make it more like the NFL. These are interesting times.

To help sort through it all, we are joined by an expert panel in studio. Hod Rabino and Ralph Amsden of DevilsDigest.com sit down to go in depth on the move, from Edwards' qualifications, to the program reshuffling, and the reasons why it will succeed...or fail. We then answer some listener questions.

Then, stay tuned for Brad's one-on-one with Coach Edwards, including his answer on the future of Camp Tontozona (2:07:51).

